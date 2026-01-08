SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / To the moon and beyond
Amr Hana' Ali Mohammed Khafaga

To the moon and beyond

Amr Hana' Ali Mohammed Khafaga
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -46%
FxPro-MT5
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
125
Profit Trades:
102 (81.60%)
Loss Trades:
23 (18.40%)
Best trade:
65.96 USD
Worst trade:
-36.46 USD
Gross Profit:
560.82 USD (13 808 pips)
Gross Loss:
-214.14 USD (9 573 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (104.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
114.52 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
54.80%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.62
Long Trades:
54 (43.20%)
Short Trades:
71 (56.80%)
Profit Factor:
2.62
Expected Payoff:
2.77 USD
Average Profit:
5.50 USD
Average Loss:
-9.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-42.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.78 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
72.15%
Algo trading:
55%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
43.12 USD
Maximal:
95.78 USD (24.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.30% (42.44 USD)
By Equity:
52.13% (467.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 81
USDCHF 21
GBPUSD 8
GOLD 4
EURJPY 4
AUDUSD 3
EURGBP 2
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 301
USDCHF 61
GBPUSD 2
GOLD -42
EURJPY 0
AUDUSD 7
EURGBP 7
AUDJPY 0
USDJPY 12
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.6K
USDCHF 2.5K
GBPUSD 148
GOLD -4.2K
EURJPY 36
AUDUSD 185
EURGBP 520
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 450
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +65.96 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 6
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 30
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 29
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 28
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
AlfaForexRU-Real
0.00 × 10
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 22
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 339
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 206
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
0.04 × 55
ICMarkets-MT5
0.05 × 64
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.09 × 43
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.18 × 149
FxPro-MT5 Live03
0.22 × 501
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.28 × 169
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 45
FxPro-MT5
0.38 × 10169
Coinexx-Live
0.40 × 80
15 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.12 13:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.12 09:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.12 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 12:21
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 12:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.08 12:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
To the moon and beyond
30 USD per month
-46%
0
0
USD
924
USD
12
55%
125
81%
100%
2.61
2.77
USD
81%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.