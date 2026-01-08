- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
125
Profit Trades:
102 (81.60%)
Loss Trades:
23 (18.40%)
Best trade:
65.96 USD
Worst trade:
-36.46 USD
Gross Profit:
560.82 USD (13 808 pips)
Gross Loss:
-214.14 USD (9 573 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (104.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
114.52 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
54.80%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.62
Long Trades:
54 (43.20%)
Short Trades:
71 (56.80%)
Profit Factor:
2.62
Expected Payoff:
2.77 USD
Average Profit:
5.50 USD
Average Loss:
-9.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-42.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.78 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
72.15%
Algo trading:
55%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
43.12 USD
Maximal:
95.78 USD (24.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.30% (42.44 USD)
By Equity:
52.13% (467.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|81
|USDCHF
|21
|GBPUSD
|8
|GOLD
|4
|EURJPY
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|301
|USDCHF
|61
|GBPUSD
|2
|GOLD
|-42
|EURJPY
|0
|AUDUSD
|7
|EURGBP
|7
|AUDJPY
|0
|USDJPY
|12
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|4.6K
|USDCHF
|2.5K
|GBPUSD
|148
|GOLD
|-4.2K
|EURJPY
|36
|AUDUSD
|185
|EURGBP
|520
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|450
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +65.96 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 29
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 28
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 22
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 339
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 206
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|0.04 × 55
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.05 × 64
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.09 × 43
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.18 × 149
|
FxPro-MT5 Live03
|0.22 × 501
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.28 × 169
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 45
|
FxPro-MT5
|0.38 × 10169
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.40 × 80
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-46%
0
0
USD
USD
924
USD
USD
12
55%
125
81%
100%
2.61
2.77
USD
USD
81%
1:200