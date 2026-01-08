SignalsSections
Ngoc Tan Dinh

TAL cobweb

Ngoc Tan Dinh
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 25%
Axi-US888-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
404
Profit Trades:
302 (74.75%)
Loss Trades:
102 (25.25%)
Best trade:
9.92 USD
Worst trade:
-22.68 USD
Gross Profit:
572.52 USD (58 124 pips)
Gross Loss:
-362.10 USD (35 407 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (36.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.04 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.11
Long Trades:
266 (65.84%)
Short Trades:
138 (34.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
1.90 USD
Average Loss:
-3.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-97.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-97.94 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
4.74%
Annual Forecast:
57.57%
Algo trading:
42%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.99 USD
Maximal:
99.84 USD (8.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.04% (77.56 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 404
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pro 210
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pro 23K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.92 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -97.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US888-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

follow trend
No reviews
