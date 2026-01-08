SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gondo Slow
Marco Hildbrand

Gondo Slow

Marco Hildbrand
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 36 USD per month
growth since 2025 105%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
754
Profit Trades:
593 (78.64%)
Loss Trades:
161 (21.35%)
Best trade:
44.05 CHF
Worst trade:
-32.98 CHF
Gross Profit:
2 355.19 CHF (151 562 pips)
Gross Loss:
-832.95 CHF (51 123 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (156.24 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
156.24 CHF (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
6.59%
Max deposit load:
2.66%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
98
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
18.01
Long Trades:
355 (47.08%)
Short Trades:
399 (52.92%)
Profit Factor:
2.83
Expected Payoff:
2.02 CHF
Average Profit:
3.97 CHF
Average Loss:
-5.17 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-32.99 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-84.51 CHF (3)
Monthly growth:
32.89%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 CHF
Maximal:
84.51 CHF (2.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.78% (81.32 CHF)
By Equity:
1.63% (34.87 CHF)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 754
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 101K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.05 CHF
Worst trade: -33 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +156.24 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.99 CHF

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.08 09:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 09:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gondo Slow
36 USD per month
105%
0
0
USD
2.1K
CHF
8
99%
754
78%
7%
2.82
2.02
CHF
4%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.