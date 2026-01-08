- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
754
Profit Trades:
593 (78.64%)
Loss Trades:
161 (21.35%)
Best trade:
44.05 CHF
Worst trade:
-32.98 CHF
Gross Profit:
2 355.19 CHF (151 562 pips)
Gross Loss:
-832.95 CHF (51 123 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (156.24 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
156.24 CHF (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
6.59%
Max deposit load:
2.66%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
98
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
18.01
Long Trades:
355 (47.08%)
Short Trades:
399 (52.92%)
Profit Factor:
2.83
Expected Payoff:
2.02 CHF
Average Profit:
3.97 CHF
Average Loss:
-5.17 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-32.99 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-84.51 CHF (3)
Monthly growth:
32.89%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 CHF
Maximal:
84.51 CHF (2.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.78% (81.32 CHF)
By Equity:
1.63% (34.87 CHF)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|754
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|101K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +44.05 CHF
Worst trade: -33 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +156.24 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.99 CHF
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
36 USD per month
105%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
CHF
CHF
8
99%
754
78%
7%
2.82
2.02
CHF
CHF
4%
1:500