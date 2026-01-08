- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
17 (29.82%)
Loss Trades:
40 (70.18%)
Best trade:
329 352.18 IDR
Worst trade:
-130 049.22 IDR
Gross Profit:
2 629 491.68 IDR (156 799 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 812 000.07 IDR (100 204 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (945 288.75 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
945 288.75 IDR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.30
Long Trades:
24 (42.11%)
Short Trades:
33 (57.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
14 341.96 IDR
Average Profit:
154 675.98 IDR
Average Loss:
-45 300.00 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-578 165.20 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-629 525.34 IDR (10)
Monthly growth:
27.23%
Annual Forecast:
330.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
578 165.20 IDR
Maximal:
629 525.34 IDR (19.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.59% (629 525.34 IDR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|57
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|82
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|57K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +329 352.18 IDR
Worst trade: -130 049 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +945 288.75 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -578 165.20 IDR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews