SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PurcaFXEnoes
Melki Aprimasija Nugroho

PurcaFXEnoes

Melki Aprimasija Nugroho
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 27%
Exness-Real16
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
17 (29.82%)
Loss Trades:
40 (70.18%)
Best trade:
329 352.18 IDR
Worst trade:
-130 049.22 IDR
Gross Profit:
2 629 491.68 IDR (156 799 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 812 000.07 IDR (100 204 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (945 288.75 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
945 288.75 IDR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.30
Long Trades:
24 (42.11%)
Short Trades:
33 (57.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
14 341.96 IDR
Average Profit:
154 675.98 IDR
Average Loss:
-45 300.00 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-578 165.20 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-629 525.34 IDR (10)
Monthly growth:
27.23%
Annual Forecast:
330.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
578 165.20 IDR
Maximal:
629 525.34 IDR (19.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.59% (629 525.34 IDR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 57
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 82
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 57K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +329 352.18 IDR
Worst trade: -130 049 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +945 288.75 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -578 165.20 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.08 07:08
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.08 07:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.08 07:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 03:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 3 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of the 382 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 03:05
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of the 382 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
