Renato Fabio Santos Vasconcelos

Dilig

Renato Fabio Santos Vasconcelos
0 reviews
53 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 214%
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
1:1
Trades:
224
Profit Trades:
108 (48.21%)
Loss Trades:
116 (51.79%)
Best trade:
322.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-201.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
13 937.00 BRL (2 368 810 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 671.00 BRL (171 155 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 538.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 538.00 BRL (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.97
Long Trades:
106 (47.32%)
Short Trades:
118 (52.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
14.58 BRL
Average Profit:
129.05 BRL
Average Loss:
-91.99 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-1 217.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 217.00 BRL (16)
Monthly growth:
21.97%
Annual Forecast:
266.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
291.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 658.00 BRL (34.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.04% (1 401.00 BRL)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINQ25 93
WINV25 52
WDOJ25 16
WDOH25 11
WINM25 7
WING26 6
WDOK25 5
WDOG25 4
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINQ25 894
WINV25 649
WDOJ25 -66
WDOH25 62
WINM25 -110
WING26 295
WDOK25 -104
WDOG25 322
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINQ25 6.6K
WINV25 685
WDOJ25 -15K
WDOH25 14K
WINM25 -1.3K
WING26 3.3K
WDOK25 -24K
WDOG25 73K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +322.00 BRL
Worst trade: -201 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 538.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 217.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2026.01.08 01:02
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.62% of days out of 370 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 01:02
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
