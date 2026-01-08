- Growth
Trades:
224
Profit Trades:
108 (48.21%)
Loss Trades:
116 (51.79%)
Best trade:
322.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-201.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
13 937.00 BRL (2 368 810 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 671.00 BRL (171 155 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 538.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 538.00 BRL (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.97
Long Trades:
106 (47.32%)
Short Trades:
118 (52.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
14.58 BRL
Average Profit:
129.05 BRL
Average Loss:
-91.99 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-1 217.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 217.00 BRL (16)
Monthly growth:
21.97%
Annual Forecast:
266.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
291.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 658.00 BRL (34.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.04% (1 401.00 BRL)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINQ25
|93
|WINV25
|52
|WDOJ25
|16
|WDOH25
|11
|WINM25
|7
|WING26
|6
|WDOK25
|5
|WDOG25
|4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINQ25
|894
|WINV25
|649
|WDOJ25
|-66
|WDOH25
|62
|WINM25
|-110
|WING26
|295
|WDOK25
|-104
|WDOG25
|322
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINQ25
|6.6K
|WINV25
|685
|WDOJ25
|-15K
|WDOH25
|14K
|WINM25
|-1.3K
|WING26
|3.3K
|WDOK25
|-24K
|WDOG25
|73K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
