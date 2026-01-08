- Growth
Trades:
99 288
Profit Trades:
63 948 (64.40%)
Loss Trades:
35 340 (35.59%)
Best trade:
8 069.60 USD
Worst trade:
-4 519.25 USD
Gross Profit:
868 930.01 USD (18 397 563 pips)
Gross Loss:
-721 525.53 USD (19 353 390 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (105.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 228.77 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
98.68%
Max deposit load:
0.19%
Latest trade:
11 minutes ago
Trades per week:
747
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.70
Long Trades:
48 362 (48.71%)
Short Trades:
50 926 (51.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
1.48 USD
Average Profit:
13.59 USD
Average Loss:
-20.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
41 (-528.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20 406.04 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
2.70%
Annual Forecast:
32.76%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
21 998.23 USD (21.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.04% (21 998.23 USD)
By Equity:
0.14% (86.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|95795
|EURUSD
|2052
|AUDUSD
|789
|EURGBP
|648
|USDJPY
|4
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|142K
|EURUSD
|3.4K
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|EURGBP
|832
|USDJPY
|-5
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1M
|EURUSD
|86K
|AUDUSD
|11K
|EURGBP
|-4K
|USDJPY
|818
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCRCo-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 8
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Duramarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.13 × 8
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|4.96 × 445
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|5.40 × 30
|
FBS-Real-7
|7.38 × 488
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|13.33 × 55
|
Weltrade-Live
|15.58 × 208
No reviews
