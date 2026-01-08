SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Ny5329
Yong Lian Ning

Ny5329

Yong Lian Ning
0 reviews
Reliability
193 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 3 170%
BCRCo-REAL
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
99 288
Profit Trades:
63 948 (64.40%)
Loss Trades:
35 340 (35.59%)
Best trade:
8 069.60 USD
Worst trade:
-4 519.25 USD
Gross Profit:
868 930.01 USD (18 397 563 pips)
Gross Loss:
-721 525.53 USD (19 353 390 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (105.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 228.77 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
98.68%
Max deposit load:
0.19%
Latest trade:
11 minutes ago
Trades per week:
747
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.70
Long Trades:
48 362 (48.71%)
Short Trades:
50 926 (51.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
1.48 USD
Average Profit:
13.59 USD
Average Loss:
-20.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
41 (-528.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20 406.04 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
2.70%
Annual Forecast:
32.76%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
21 998.23 USD (21.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.04% (21 998.23 USD)
By Equity:
0.14% (86.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 95795
EURUSD 2052
AUDUSD 789
EURGBP 648
USDJPY 4
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 142K
EURUSD 3.4K
AUDUSD 1.4K
EURGBP 832
USDJPY -5
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -1M
EURUSD 86K
AUDUSD 11K
EURGBP -4K
USDJPY 818
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8 069.60 USD
Worst trade: -4 519 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +105.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -528.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCRCo-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 8
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Duramarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.13 × 8
XMTrading-Real 48
4.96 × 445
BlueberryMarkets-Live
5.40 × 30
FBS-Real-7
7.38 × 488
ICMarkets-Live11
13.33 × 55
Weltrade-Live
15.58 × 208
No reviews
2026.01.08 01:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
