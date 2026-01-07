SignalsSections
Viacheslav Belkin

VyaBel

Viacheslav Belkin
0 reviews
Reliability
48 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
50 (43.10%)
Loss Trades:
66 (56.90%)
Best trade:
18.82 USD
Worst trade:
-11.97 USD
Gross Profit:
116.34 USD (12 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-137.39 USD (13 386 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (6.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.93 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
44.60%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
71 (61.21%)
Short Trades:
45 (38.79%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-0.18 USD
Average Profit:
2.33 USD
Average Loss:
-2.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-63.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.01 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
7.22%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.84 USD
Maximal:
63.01 USD (450.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
10.78% (6.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 36
USDJPY 30
EURUSD 18
GBPUSD 16
AUDUSD 2
EURGBP 2
USDCAD 2
USDCHF 2
EURAUD 2
GBPAUD 2
EURCAD 2
GBPCAD 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -22
USDJPY -2
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD -3
AUDUSD -2
EURGBP 0
USDCAD -2
USDCHF -1
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 3
EURCAD 3
GBPCAD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -1.9K
USDJPY -159
EURUSD 25
GBPUSD -205
AUDUSD -235
EURGBP 18
USDCAD -227
USDCHF -61
EURAUD 411
GBPAUD 403
EURCAD 420
GBPCAD 528
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.82 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.23 × 13
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
Exness-Real17
0.34 × 422
ThreeTrader-Live
0.42 × 213
RoboForex-ECN
0.44 × 676
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.51 × 192
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.58 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.64 × 74
Darwinex-Live
0.67 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.77 × 137
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.85 × 55
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.10 × 97
69 more...
Not a grid, not a martingale, not a reader of history, not a sitter
No reviews
2026.01.07 12:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 20 days. This comprises 5.97% of days out of the 335 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 12:50
80% of trades performed within 9 days. This comprises 2.69% of days out of the 335 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
