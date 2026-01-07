- Growth
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
50 (43.10%)
Loss Trades:
66 (56.90%)
Best trade:
18.82 USD
Worst trade:
-11.97 USD
Gross Profit:
116.34 USD (12 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-137.39 USD (13 386 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (6.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.93 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
44.60%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
71 (61.21%)
Short Trades:
45 (38.79%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-0.18 USD
Average Profit:
2.33 USD
Average Loss:
-2.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-63.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.01 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
7.22%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.84 USD
Maximal:
63.01 USD (450.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
10.78% (6.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|36
|USDJPY
|30
|EURUSD
|18
|GBPUSD
|16
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-22
|USDJPY
|-2
|EURUSD
|-1
|GBPUSD
|-3
|AUDUSD
|-2
|EURGBP
|0
|USDCAD
|-2
|USDCHF
|-1
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPAUD
|3
|EURCAD
|3
|GBPCAD
|4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.9K
|USDJPY
|-159
|EURUSD
|25
|GBPUSD
|-205
|AUDUSD
|-235
|EURGBP
|18
|USDCAD
|-227
|USDCHF
|-61
|EURAUD
|411
|GBPAUD
|403
|EURCAD
|420
|GBPCAD
|528
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.82 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
|0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.23 × 13
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
Exness-Real17
|0.34 × 422
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.42 × 213
RoboForex-ECN
|0.44 × 676
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.51 × 192
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.58 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.64 × 74
Darwinex-Live
|0.67 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.77 × 137
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.85 × 55
Exness-Real29
|1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.10 × 97
Not a grid, not a martingale, not a reader of history, not a sitter
No reviews
