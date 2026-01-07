- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 249
Profit Trades:
1 590 (70.69%)
Loss Trades:
659 (29.30%)
Best trade:
257.96 HKD
Worst trade:
-480.12 HKD
Gross Profit:
11 521.89 HKD (158 299 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 190.13 HKD (88 781 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (2 002.55 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 002.55 HKD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
68.02%
Max deposit load:
6.46%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
2250
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.78
Long Trades:
1 139 (50.64%)
Short Trades:
1 110 (49.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
1.93 HKD
Average Profit:
7.25 HKD
Average Loss:
-10.91 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-2 432.36 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 432.36 HKD (10)
Monthly growth:
14.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.96 HKD
Maximal:
2 432.36 HKD (6.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.68% (2 432.36 HKD)
By Equity:
15.95% (5 421.65 HKD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2249
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|558
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|71K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +257.96 HKD
Worst trade: -480 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 002.55 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 432.36 HKD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
https://www.instagram.com/traderk_trader/
I show you the art of trading
I show you the art of trading
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
USD
34K
HKD
HKD
1
100%
2 249
70%
68%
1.60
1.93
HKD
HKD
16%
1:500