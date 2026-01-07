SignalsSections
Chi Ping Choi

TraderK Art of trading

Chi Ping Choi
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 14%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 249
Profit Trades:
1 590 (70.69%)
Loss Trades:
659 (29.30%)
Best trade:
257.96 HKD
Worst trade:
-480.12 HKD
Gross Profit:
11 521.89 HKD (158 299 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 190.13 HKD (88 781 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (2 002.55 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 002.55 HKD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
68.02%
Max deposit load:
6.46%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
2250
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.78
Long Trades:
1 139 (50.64%)
Short Trades:
1 110 (49.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
1.93 HKD
Average Profit:
7.25 HKD
Average Loss:
-10.91 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-2 432.36 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 432.36 HKD (10)
Monthly growth:
14.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.96 HKD
Maximal:
2 432.36 HKD (6.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.68% (2 432.36 HKD)
By Equity:
15.95% (5 421.65 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2249
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 558
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 71K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +257.96 HKD
Worst trade: -480 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 002.55 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 432.36 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
https://www.instagram.com/traderk_trader/

I show you the art of trading
No reviews
2026.01.12 02:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 14:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 12:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 12:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 12:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
