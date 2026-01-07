SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BBB Forex Gold
Bohdan Skovronsky

BBB Forex Gold

Bohdan Skovronsky
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 47%
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
299
Profit Trades:
261 (87.29%)
Loss Trades:
38 (12.71%)
Best trade:
23.21 EUR
Worst trade:
-21.61 EUR
Gross Profit:
676.88 EUR (51 686 pips)
Gross Loss:
-446.80 EUR (33 146 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (91.42 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.01 EUR (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.94
Long Trades:
145 (48.49%)
Short Trades:
154 (51.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
0.77 EUR
Average Profit:
2.59 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.76 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-71.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.04 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
18.70%
Annual Forecast:
226.86%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.21 EUR
Maximal:
78.26 EUR (10.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.10% (71.04 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 292
US500 6
EURAUD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 262
US500 0
EURAUD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
US500 69
EURAUD 28
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.21 EUR
Worst trade: -22 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.42 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.04 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 1
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.89 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5
1.48 × 897
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
1.57 × 54
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.87 × 23
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
2.25 × 188
VantageFX-Live
2.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.27 × 18622
FocusMarkets-Real
2.40 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.46 × 4925
LiteFinance-MT5
2.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
2.84 × 173
OANDA-Live-1
3.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real7
3.04 × 50
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
3.40 × 42
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.50 × 2
93 more...
No reviews
2026.01.07 11:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
