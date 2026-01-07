- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
299
Profit Trades:
261 (87.29%)
Loss Trades:
38 (12.71%)
Best trade:
23.21 EUR
Worst trade:
-21.61 EUR
Gross Profit:
676.88 EUR (51 686 pips)
Gross Loss:
-446.80 EUR (33 146 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (91.42 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.01 EUR (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.94
Long Trades:
145 (48.49%)
Short Trades:
154 (51.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
0.77 EUR
Average Profit:
2.59 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.76 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-71.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.04 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
18.70%
Annual Forecast:
226.86%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.21 EUR
Maximal:
78.26 EUR (10.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.10% (71.04 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|292
|US500
|6
|EURAUD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|262
|US500
|0
|EURAUD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|US500
|69
|EURAUD
|28
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.21 EUR
Worst trade: -22 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.42 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.04 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.89 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|1.48 × 897
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|1.57 × 54
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.87 × 23
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.25 × 188
|
VantageFX-Live
|2.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.27 × 18622
|
FocusMarkets-Real
|2.40 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.46 × 4925
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|2.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|2.84 × 173
|
OANDA-Live-1
|3.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|3.04 × 50
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|3.40 × 42
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.50 × 2
No reviews