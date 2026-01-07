- Growth
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
43 (75.43%)
Loss Trades:
14 (24.56%)
Best trade:
111.39 EUR
Worst trade:
-60.33 EUR
Gross Profit:
448.26 EUR (25 515 pips)
Gross Loss:
-252.30 EUR (19 700 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (90.70 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
120.08 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.04
Long Trades:
39 (68.42%)
Short Trades:
18 (31.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
3.44 EUR
Average Profit:
10.42 EUR
Average Loss:
-18.02 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-96.26 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96.26 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
0.98%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.31 EUR
Maximal:
96.26 EUR (0.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|57
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|223
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.8K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.47 × 43
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.54 × 37
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.75 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.78 × 97
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.86 × 2765
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.12 × 786
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.62 × 130
|
PrimesFX-Server
|1.80 × 89
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|2.08 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.44 × 138
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.90 × 157
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.16 × 929
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.55 × 11
