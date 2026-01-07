SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Idefix
Petr Dvorsky

Idefix

Petr Dvorsky
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
43 (75.43%)
Loss Trades:
14 (24.56%)
Best trade:
111.39 EUR
Worst trade:
-60.33 EUR
Gross Profit:
448.26 EUR (25 515 pips)
Gross Loss:
-252.30 EUR (19 700 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (90.70 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
120.08 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.04
Long Trades:
39 (68.42%)
Short Trades:
18 (31.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
3.44 EUR
Average Profit:
10.42 EUR
Average Loss:
-18.02 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-96.26 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96.26 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
0.98%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.31 EUR
Maximal:
96.26 EUR (0.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 57
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 223
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +111.39 EUR
Worst trade: -60 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +90.70 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -96.26 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
CloverMarket-Online
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.47 × 43
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.54 × 37
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.75 × 53
Exness-MT5Real12
0.78 × 97
RoboForex-ECN
0.86 × 2765
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.12 × 786
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.62 × 130
PrimesFX-Server
1.80 × 89
AUSCommercial-Live
2.08 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.44 × 138
Exness-MT5Real
2.90 × 157
Exness-MT5Real7
4.16 × 929
OxSecurities-Live
4.55 × 11
28 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.07 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register