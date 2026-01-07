- Growth
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
6 (54.54%)
Loss Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Best trade:
656.00 USD
Worst trade:
-328.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 304.88 USD (4 664 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 676.00 USD (3 242 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1 718.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 718.38 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
10.37%
Latest trade:
54 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
9 (81.82%)
Short Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
57.17 USD
Average Profit:
384.15 USD
Average Loss:
-335.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-974.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-974.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
994.00 USD
Maximal:
994.00 USD (9.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.79% (989.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.51% (278.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.p
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.p
|629
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.p
|1.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
Best trade: +656.00 USD
Worst trade: -328 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 718.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -974.00 USD
本訊號為全自動量化交易系統，
依據技術指標與市場結構產生進出場條件，
不看盤、不主觀、不情緒交易。
所有訊號皆依固定規則執行，
有進場依據、有風控邏輯、有紀錄可回測。
本系統重點不在單筆暴利，
而在 長期穩定、可複製、可控風險的交易結果。
