Guan Ying Chen

GreatSPark BOT

Guan Ying Chen
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 6%
PPLInternational-Main
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
6 (54.54%)
Loss Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Best trade:
656.00 USD
Worst trade:
-328.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 304.88 USD (4 664 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 676.00 USD (3 242 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1 718.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 718.38 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
10.37%
Latest trade:
54 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
9 (81.82%)
Short Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
57.17 USD
Average Profit:
384.15 USD
Average Loss:
-335.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-974.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-974.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
994.00 USD
Maximal:
994.00 USD (9.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.79% (989.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.51% (278.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.p 11
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.p 629
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.p 1.4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +656.00 USD
Worst trade: -328 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 718.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -974.00 USD

本訊號為全自動量化交易系統，
依據技術指標與市場結構產生進出場條件，
不看盤、不主觀、不情緒交易。

所有訊號皆依固定規則執行，
有進場依據、有風控邏輯、有紀錄可回測。

本系統重點不在單筆暴利，
而在 長期穩定、可複製、可控風險的交易結果。


No reviews
2026.01.07 11:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 05:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 05:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
