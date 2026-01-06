- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
No data
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This signal is published to provide transparent insight into the real market behavior of the rule-based automated trading system Callous EA.
All trades shown on this signal account are executed, managed, and closed fully automatically by Callous EA.
No manual intervention, external signals, or additional filters are used.
🔍 Purpose of the Signal
The purpose of this signal is to allow users to observe:
-
The trading discipline of Callous EA
-
Its trade entry and exit logic
-
Risk and capital management approach
-
System behavior under different market conditions
This signal is provided for reference and informational purposes only.
It is not a recommendation to copy trades and does not offer any profit or performance guarantees.
⚙️ Operating Conditions
The signal is operated under the conditions for which Callous EA is optimized:
-
Symbol: USDJPY
-
Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)
-
Trading Style: Intraday
According to the system rules:
-
A maximum of one open position at any given time
-
All trades include a mandatory stop loss
-
Positions are closed before the end of the trading day
-
No positions are carried overnight
-
Pending orders are canceled at the end of the day
🛡️ Risk Control & Protection Logic
Callous EA does not aim to trade continuously in all market conditions.
The system may deliberately remain inactive under:
-
High spread conditions
-
Low liquidity environments
-
Abnormal market behavior
-
Broker-related limitations (StopLevel, FreezeLevel, etc.)
The primary objective is to avoid unnecessary trades and protect capital.
📊 Performance Disclaimer
Past performance displayed in this signal:
-
Does not guarantee future results
-
May vary depending on market conditions, volatility, spreads, and broker infrastructure
Live trading results may differ based on:
-
Broker execution quality
-
Account type
-
Latency and trading conditions
⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may result in partial or total loss of invested capital.
This signal and Callous EA do not constitute investment advice.
Users who choose to follow this signal or use the EA are fully responsible for:
-
Their own risk tolerance
-
Capital management decisions
-
Broker and account conditions