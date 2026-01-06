- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
223
Profit Trades:
167 (74.88%)
Loss Trades:
56 (25.11%)
Best trade:
69.88 CAD
Worst trade:
-218.78 CAD
Gross Profit:
1 488.80 CAD (31 236 pips)
Gross Loss:
-772.46 CAD (25 050 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (281.20 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
281.20 CAD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
15.50%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.23
Long Trades:
119 (53.36%)
Short Trades:
104 (46.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
3.21 CAD
Average Profit:
8.91 CAD
Average Loss:
-13.79 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-55.20 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-218.78 CAD (1)
Monthly growth:
24.21%
Annual Forecast:
293.79%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.12 CAD
Maximal:
321.52 CAD (21.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.52% (321.52 CAD)
By Equity:
24.73% (263.54 CAD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|199
|AUDCAD
|22
|EURUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|615
|AUDCAD
|-61
|EURUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|0
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.6K
|AUDCAD
|-546
|EURUSD
|106
|USDCAD
|19
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +69.88 CAD
Worst trade: -219 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +281.20 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.20 CAD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.12 × 42
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.18 × 17
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.37 × 49
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.61 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.00 × 20
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|1.17 × 6
|
Axi-US12-Live
|1.44 × 36
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|1.50 × 76
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.82 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|3.71 × 14
|
Fyntura-Live
|6.53 × 76
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|7.49 × 86
|
OctaFX-Real3
|11.75 × 4
gold only
No reviews