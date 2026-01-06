The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 2 GoMarkets-Real 10 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 0.00 × 1 FPMarketsSC-Live4 0.12 × 42 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.18 × 17 VantageInternational-Live 3 0.37 × 49 VantageInternational-Live 22 0.61 × 18 ICMarketsSC-Live26 1.00 × 20 EGlobalTrade-Classic3 1.17 × 6 Axi-US12-Live 1.44 × 36 FPMarketsLLC-Live4 1.50 × 76 RoboForex-ECN 1.82 × 17 ICMarketsSC-Live17 3.71 × 14 Fyntura-Live 6.53 × 76 Axi.SVG-US10-Live 7.49 × 86 OctaFX-Real3 11.75 × 4 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor