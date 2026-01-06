SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Only
Mehdi El Mawla

Gold Only

Mehdi El Mawla
0 reviews
Reliability
48 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 104%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
223
Profit Trades:
167 (74.88%)
Loss Trades:
56 (25.11%)
Best trade:
69.88 CAD
Worst trade:
-218.78 CAD
Gross Profit:
1 488.80 CAD (31 236 pips)
Gross Loss:
-772.46 CAD (25 050 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (281.20 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
281.20 CAD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
15.50%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.23
Long Trades:
119 (53.36%)
Short Trades:
104 (46.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
3.21 CAD
Average Profit:
8.91 CAD
Average Loss:
-13.79 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-55.20 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-218.78 CAD (1)
Monthly growth:
24.21%
Annual Forecast:
293.79%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.12 CAD
Maximal:
321.52 CAD (21.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.52% (321.52 CAD)
By Equity:
24.73% (263.54 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 199
AUDCAD 22
EURUSD 1
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 615
AUDCAD -61
EURUSD 1
USDCAD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.6K
AUDCAD -546
EURUSD 106
USDCAD 19
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.88 CAD
Worst trade: -219 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +281.20 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.20 CAD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.12 × 42
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.18 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.37 × 49
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.61 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.00 × 20
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.17 × 6
Axi-US12-Live
1.44 × 36
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1.50 × 76
RoboForex-ECN
1.82 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
3.71 × 14
Fyntura-Live
6.53 × 76
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
7.49 × 86
OctaFX-Real3
11.75 × 4
gold only 
No reviews
2026.01.12 11:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 11:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 19:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 34 days. This comprises 10.49% of days out of the 324 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 19:32
80% of trades performed within 16 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of the 324 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 19:32
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.01% of days out of 324 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 19:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
