SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / IcMarket Mess
Stijn Honore D Loones

IcMarket Mess

Stijn Honore D Loones
0 reviews
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
65 (65.00%)
Loss Trades:
35 (35.00%)
Best trade:
27.53 EUR
Worst trade:
-24.64 EUR
Gross Profit:
225.45 EUR (11 725 pips)
Gross Loss:
-228.63 EUR (16 240 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (3.25 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.53 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
51.07%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.04
Long Trades:
31 (31.00%)
Short Trades:
69 (69.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.03 EUR
Average Profit:
3.47 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.53 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-87.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.87 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
2.25%
Annual Forecast:
27.29%
Algo trading:
65%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
80.49 EUR
Maximal:
88.32 EUR (21.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.67% (88.29 EUR)
By Equity:
20.39% (104.71 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 36
AUDCAD 25
GBPUSD 16
NZDCAD 12
EURUSD 6
GBPCAD 2
EURCHF 1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD -8
AUDCAD -28
GBPUSD 8
NZDCAD 19
EURUSD 5
GBPCAD 2
EURCHF -3
EURNZD 0
EURCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD -4.9K
AUDCAD -2K
GBPUSD 355
NZDCAD 1.5K
EURUSD 244
GBPCAD 360
EURCHF -204
EURNZD 53
EURCAD 89
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.53 EUR
Worst trade: -25 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.25 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.87 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.37 × 43
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.61 × 174
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.85 × 4582
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.97 × 107
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.04 × 4311
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.12 × 158
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real5
1.40 × 35
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
FPMarkets-Live
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
44 more...
No reviews
2026.01.06 12:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 34 days. This comprises 11.76% of days out of the 289 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
