Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
65 (65.00%)
Loss Trades:
35 (35.00%)
Best trade:
27.53 EUR
Worst trade:
-24.64 EUR
Gross Profit:
225.45 EUR (11 725 pips)
Gross Loss:
-228.63 EUR (16 240 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (3.25 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.53 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
51.07%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.04
Long Trades:
31 (31.00%)
Short Trades:
69 (69.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.03 EUR
Average Profit:
3.47 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.53 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-87.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.87 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
2.25%
Annual Forecast:
27.29%
Algo trading:
65%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
80.49 EUR
Maximal:
88.32 EUR (21.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.67% (88.29 EUR)
By Equity:
20.39% (104.71 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|36
|AUDCAD
|25
|GBPUSD
|16
|NZDCAD
|12
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPCAD
|2
|EURCHF
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|-8
|AUDCAD
|-28
|GBPUSD
|8
|NZDCAD
|19
|EURUSD
|5
|GBPCAD
|2
|EURCHF
|-3
|EURNZD
|0
|EURCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-4.9K
|AUDCAD
|-2K
|GBPUSD
|355
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|EURUSD
|244
|GBPCAD
|360
|EURCHF
|-204
|EURNZD
|53
|EURCAD
|89
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.53 EUR
Worst trade: -25 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.25 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.87 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.37 × 43
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.61 × 174
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.85 × 4582
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.97 × 107
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.04 × 4311
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.12 × 158
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.40 × 35
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.50 × 2
