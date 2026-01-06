- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
30 (54.54%)
Loss Trades:
25 (45.45%)
Best trade:
280.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-112.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
2 072.60 BRL (4 125 055 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 085.20 BRL (4 288 570 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 003.20 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 003.20 BRL (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
6.06%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.15
Long Trades:
15 (27.27%)
Short Trades:
40 (72.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
17.95 BRL
Average Profit:
69.09 BRL
Average Loss:
-43.41 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-157.40 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-292.60 BRL (4)
Monthly growth:
21.94%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BRL
Maximal:
458.60 BRL (8.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.13% (458.60 BRL)
By Equity:
0.69% (38.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BITZ25
|17
|WDOF26
|10
|WING26
|9
|BITF26
|9
|WDOG26
|6
|WINZ25
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BITZ25
|2
|WDOF26
|97
|WING26
|-170
|BITF26
|-13
|WDOG26
|262
|WINZ25
|257
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BITZ25
|40K
|WDOF26
|22K
|WING26
|-1.9K
|BITF26
|-286K
|WDOG26
|60K
|WINZ25
|2.9K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +280.00 BRL
Worst trade: -112 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 003.20 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -157.40 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Sinal operando os seguintes ativos:
Mini Indice
Mini dólar
Bitcoin
Mini Indice
Mini dólar
Bitcoin
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
5.5K
BRL
BRL
5
85%
55
54%
6%
1.90
17.95
BRL
BRL
8%
1:1