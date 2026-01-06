SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Carteira GoldenBot WIN WDO BTC
Joel Farinacio

Carteira GoldenBot WIN WDO BTC

Joel Farinacio
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
30 (54.54%)
Loss Trades:
25 (45.45%)
Best trade:
280.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-112.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
2 072.60 BRL (4 125 055 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 085.20 BRL (4 288 570 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 003.20 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 003.20 BRL (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
6.06%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.15
Long Trades:
15 (27.27%)
Short Trades:
40 (72.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
17.95 BRL
Average Profit:
69.09 BRL
Average Loss:
-43.41 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-157.40 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-292.60 BRL (4)
Monthly growth:
21.94%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BRL
Maximal:
458.60 BRL (8.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.13% (458.60 BRL)
By Equity:
0.69% (38.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BITZ25 17
WDOF26 10
WING26 9
BITF26 9
WDOG26 6
WINZ25 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BITZ25 2
WDOF26 97
WING26 -170
BITF26 -13
WDOG26 262
WINZ25 257
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BITZ25 40K
WDOF26 22K
WING26 -1.9K
BITF26 -286K
WDOG26 60K
WINZ25 2.9K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +280.00 BRL
Worst trade: -112 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 003.20 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -157.40 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
1.25 × 287
Sinal operando os seguintes ativos:

Mini Indice
Mini dólar
Bitcoin
No reviews
2026.01.06 14:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 12:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Carteira GoldenBot WIN WDO BTC
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
5.5K
BRL
5
85%
55
54%
6%
1.90
17.95
BRL
8%
1:1
Copy

