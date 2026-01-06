SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Stocks
Kiara Anishka Buhari

Stocks

Kiara Anishka Buhari
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
GOMarketsMU-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
94
Profit Trades:
59 (62.76%)
Loss Trades:
35 (37.23%)
Best trade:
86.94 USD
Worst trade:
-3.32 USD
Gross Profit:
236.68 USD (23 756 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26.80 USD (5 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (164.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
164.19 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.41%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
19.05
Long Trades:
94 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
8.83
Expected Payoff:
2.23 USD
Average Profit:
4.01 USD
Average Loss:
-0.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-8.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.97 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.10 USD
Maximal:
11.02 USD (0.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.11% (11.08 USD)
By Equity:
0.09% (9.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
KO.NYSE 17
UBER.NYSE 17
TSM.NYSE 16
JNJ.NYSE 12
EBAY.NAS 7
NFLX.NAS 7
BABA.NYSE 6
NVDA.NAS 3
ABNB.NAS 3
AMZN.NAS 3
ORCL.NYSE 2
PYPL.NAS 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
KO.NYSE -6
UBER.NYSE 4
TSM.NYSE 150
JNJ.NYSE 8
EBAY.NAS 7
NFLX.NAS 12
BABA.NYSE 21
NVDA.NAS 4
ABNB.NAS 4
AMZN.NAS 4
ORCL.NYSE 2
PYPL.NAS 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
KO.NYSE -1K
UBER.NYSE 121
TSM.NYSE 6.1K
JNJ.NYSE 777
EBAY.NAS 1.3K
NFLX.NAS 600
BABA.NYSE 3.3K
NVDA.NAS 2.7K
ABNB.NAS 680
AMZN.NAS 1.7K
ORCL.NYSE 2.3K
PYPL.NAS -25
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +86.94 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +164.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GOMarketsMU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Please do not copy 
No reviews
2026.01.06 08:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.06 08:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Stocks
999 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
5
100%
94
62%
100%
8.83
2.23
USD
0%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.