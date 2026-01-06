- Growth
Trades:
215
Profit Trades:
149 (69.30%)
Loss Trades:
66 (30.70%)
Best trade:
52.79 USD
Worst trade:
-42.46 USD
Gross Profit:
1 792.13 USD (120 210 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 497.34 USD (100 820 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (158.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.59 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.88
Long Trades:
198 (92.09%)
Short Trades:
17 (7.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
1.37 USD
Average Profit:
12.03 USD
Average Loss:
-22.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-93.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-129.89 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
89.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
260.17 USD
Maximal:
335.79 USD (42.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|215
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|295
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +52.79 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Forex GOLD Investor official live account!
Forex GOLD Investor MT4 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81131Forex GOLD Investor MT5 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81137
