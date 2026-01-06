SignalsSections
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev

Forex GOLD Investor

Lachezar Krastev
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
215
Profit Trades:
149 (69.30%)
Loss Trades:
66 (30.70%)
Best trade:
52.79 USD
Worst trade:
-42.46 USD
Gross Profit:
1 792.13 USD (120 210 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 497.34 USD (100 820 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (158.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.59 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.88
Long Trades:
198 (92.09%)
Short Trades:
17 (7.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
1.37 USD
Average Profit:
12.03 USD
Average Loss:
-22.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-93.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-129.89 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
89.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
260.17 USD
Maximal:
335.79 USD (42.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 215
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 295
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 19K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.79 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
Forex GOLD Investor official live account!

Forex GOLD Investor MT4 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81131

Forex GOLD Investor MT5 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81137


No reviews
2026.01.06 08:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
