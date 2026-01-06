- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
9 (69.23%)
Loss Trades:
4 (30.77%)
Best trade:
89.93 USD
Worst trade:
-112.23 USD
Gross Profit:
229.32 USD (10 660 pips)
Gross Loss:
-301.52 USD (6 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (172.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
172.53 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
15.61%
Max deposit load:
8.81%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
10 (76.92%)
Short Trades:
3 (23.08%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-5.55 USD
Average Profit:
25.48 USD
Average Loss:
-75.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-185.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-185.30 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-14.44%
Algo trading:
46%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
96.86 USD
Maximal:
188.24 USD (31.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.81% (188.10 USD)
By Equity:
3.02% (12.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|GBPUSD
|3
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|116
|GBPUSD
|-188
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.1K
|GBPUSD
|-690
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +89.93 USD
Worst trade: -112 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +172.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -185.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.76 × 102
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.69 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-14%
0
0
USD
USD
428
USD
USD
2
46%
13
69%
16%
0.76
-5.55
USD
USD
32%
1:500