Ade Triani Mujiya Sari

ProofittSync FPMarkets CT

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 36%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
16 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
2 (11.11%)
Best trade:
0.73 USD
Worst trade:
-1.55 USD
Gross Profit:
6.34 USD (722 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.76 USD (262 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (3.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.46 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
98.80%
Max deposit load:
97.37%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.31
Long Trades:
6 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
12 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
0.40 USD
Average Loss:
-1.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.55 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.63 USD
Maximal:
1.55 USD (12.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.08% (1.55 USD)
By Equity:
44.93% (5.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 4
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 460
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.73 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.50 × 2
Axi-US12-Live
0.64 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.86 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 22
1.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real3
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live17
6.00 × 3
Fyntura-Live
10.87 × 15
No reviews
2026.01.06 11:26
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 10:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 09:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 06:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
