Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
16 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
2 (11.11%)
Best trade:
0.73 USD
Worst trade:
-1.55 USD
Gross Profit:
6.34 USD (722 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.76 USD (262 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (3.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.46 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
98.80%
Max deposit load:
97.37%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.31
Long Trades:
6 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
12 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
0.40 USD
Average Loss:
-1.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.55 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.63 USD
Maximal:
1.55 USD (12.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.08% (1.55 USD)
By Equity:
44.93% (5.89 USD)
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|18
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|460
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.50 × 2
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.64 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.86 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|1.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real3
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|6.00 × 3
|
Fyntura-Live
|10.87 × 15
