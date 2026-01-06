- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
402
Profit Trades:
181 (45.02%)
Loss Trades:
221 (54.98%)
Best trade:
10 821.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-4 485.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
30 200.00 JPY (7 858 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34 546.00 JPY (16 650 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (1 145.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 553.00 JPY (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
2.85%
Max deposit load:
1.95%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
262 (65.17%)
Short Trades:
140 (34.83%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-10.81 JPY
Average Profit:
166.85 JPY
Average Loss:
-156.32 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-2 396.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 256.00 JPY (4)
Monthly growth:
-2.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 106.00 JPY
Maximal:
14 206.00 JPY (9.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.46% (14 206.00 JPY)
By Equity:
0.11% (157.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|267
|XAUEUR
|135
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-35
|XAUEUR
|-3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-4.7K
|XAUEUR
|-4.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10 821.00 JPY
Worst trade: -4 485 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 145.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 396.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.11 × 3432
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.64 × 29525
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
