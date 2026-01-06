SignalsSections
Zhi Yuan Cai

SAMURAI GOLD

Zhi Yuan Cai
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
402
Profit Trades:
181 (45.02%)
Loss Trades:
221 (54.98%)
Best trade:
10 821.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-4 485.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
30 200.00 JPY (7 858 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34 546.00 JPY (16 650 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (1 145.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 553.00 JPY (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
2.85%
Max deposit load:
1.95%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
262 (65.17%)
Short Trades:
140 (34.83%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-10.81 JPY
Average Profit:
166.85 JPY
Average Loss:
-156.32 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-2 396.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 256.00 JPY (4)
Monthly growth:
-2.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 106.00 JPY
Maximal:
14 206.00 JPY (9.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.46% (14 206.00 JPY)
By Equity:
0.11% (157.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 267
XAUEUR 135
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -35
XAUEUR -3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -4.7K
XAUEUR -4.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10 821.00 JPY
Worst trade: -4 485 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 145.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 396.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.11 × 3432
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.64 × 29525
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
94 more...
TEST
No reviews
2026.01.06 04:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
