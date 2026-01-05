SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Vie MAcopy
Ba Viet Nguyen

Vie MAcopy

Ba Viet Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 452%
Exness-MT5Real39
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 304
Profit Trades:
2 149 (93.27%)
Loss Trades:
155 (6.73%)
Best trade:
206.10 USD
Worst trade:
-225.97 USD
Gross Profit:
5 781.07 USD (3 542 869 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 928.02 USD (2 027 563 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
110 (144.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
293.78 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
38.77%
Max deposit load:
0.58%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.20
Long Trades:
1 543 (66.97%)
Short Trades:
761 (33.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
1.24 USD
Average Profit:
2.69 USD
Average Loss:
-18.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-58.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-225.97 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
32.43%
Annual Forecast:
393.47%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
279.73 USD (7.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.50% (279.73 USD)
By Equity:
0.11% (1.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2304
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +206.10 USD
Worst trade: -226 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +144.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hello world! 
I have a gift, 300% profit/ 6 months. MaxDrawdown 16% sent to everyone
--------
Copy strategy link 1 (Exness):
https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/227907303/?utm_source=partners&amp;sharer=trader&_8f4x=1
Copy strategy link 2 (Exness):
https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/228019004/?utm_source=partners&amp;sharer=trader&_8f4x=1
--------
Link telegram: https://t.me/VieTCcopy
-------
Information
No reviews
2026.01.05 17:09
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.05 17:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 16:43 2026.01.05 16:43:28  

Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vie MAcopy
30 USD per month
452%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
22
97%
2 304
93%
39%
1.97
1.24
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

