- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 304
Profit Trades:
2 149 (93.27%)
Loss Trades:
155 (6.73%)
Best trade:
206.10 USD
Worst trade:
-225.97 USD
Gross Profit:
5 781.07 USD (3 542 869 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 928.02 USD (2 027 563 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
110 (144.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
293.78 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
38.77%
Max deposit load:
0.58%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.20
Long Trades:
1 543 (66.97%)
Short Trades:
761 (33.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
1.24 USD
Average Profit:
2.69 USD
Average Loss:
-18.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-58.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-225.97 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
32.43%
Annual Forecast:
393.47%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
279.73 USD (7.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.50% (279.73 USD)
By Equity:
0.11% (1.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2304
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +206.10 USD
Worst trade: -226 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +144.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Hello world!
I have a gift, 300% profit/ 6 months. MaxDrawdown 16% sent to everyone
--------
I have a gift, 300% profit/ 6 months. MaxDrawdown 16% sent to everyone
--------
Copy strategy link 1 (Exness):
https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/227907303/?utm_source=partners&sharer=trader&_8f4x=1
Copy strategy link 2 (Exness):
https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/228019004/?utm_source=partners&sharer=trader&_8f4x=1
--------
Link telegram: https://t.me/VieTCcopy
-------
Information
--------
Link telegram: https://t.me/VieTCcopy
-------
Information
No reviews
Hello world! I have a gift, 300% profit/ 6 months. MaxDrawdown 16% sent to everyone -------- Copy strategy link 1 (Exness): https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/227907303/?utm_source=partners&sharer=trader&_8f4x=1 Copy strategy link 2 (Exness): https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/228019004/?utm_source=partners&sharer=trader&_8f4x=1 -------- Link telegram: https://t.me/VieTCcopy
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
452%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
22
97%
2 304
93%
39%
1.97
1.24
USD
USD
16%
1:500