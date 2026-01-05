SignalsSections
MaxPro PO Stop
Sutardi

MaxPro PO Stop

Sutardi
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 143%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 301
Profit Trades:
916 (70.40%)
Loss Trades:
385 (29.59%)
Best trade:
3 890.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 839.35 USD
Gross Profit:
74 424.67 USD (280 092 pips)
Gross Loss:
-45 324.12 USD (261 949 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (12 516.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 516.54 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.18
Long Trades:
690 (53.04%)
Short Trades:
611 (46.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
22.37 USD
Average Profit:
81.25 USD
Average Loss:
-117.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-12 936.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 936.39 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.42%
Annual Forecast:
5.08%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.67 USD
Maximal:
13 350.64 USD (42.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.59% (13 350.64 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1301
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 29K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 890.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 839 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 516.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12 936.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.66 × 76
No reviews
2026.01.05 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 15:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 52 days
2026.01.05 15:06
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
