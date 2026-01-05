- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 301
Profit Trades:
916 (70.40%)
Loss Trades:
385 (29.59%)
Best trade:
3 890.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 839.35 USD
Gross Profit:
74 424.67 USD (280 092 pips)
Gross Loss:
-45 324.12 USD (261 949 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (12 516.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 516.54 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.18
Long Trades:
690 (53.04%)
Short Trades:
611 (46.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
22.37 USD
Average Profit:
81.25 USD
Average Loss:
-117.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-12 936.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 936.39 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.42%
Annual Forecast:
5.08%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.67 USD
Maximal:
13 350.64 USD (42.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.59% (13 350.64 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1301
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|29K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 890.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 839 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 516.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12 936.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.66 × 76
