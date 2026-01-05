- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
8 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
6 (42.86%)
Best trade:
11.85 USD
Worst trade:
-14.74 USD
Gross Profit:
38.95 USD (38 347 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33.98 USD (1 799 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (12.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.41 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
4.23%
Max deposit load:
0.77%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
12 (85.71%)
Short Trades:
2 (14.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
4.87 USD
Average Loss:
-5.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-25.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.70 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.17 USD
Maximal:
26.45 USD (2.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.56% (26.10 USD)
By Equity:
0.12% (5.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|4
|US500
|3
|SOLUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|8
|US500
|-2
|SOLUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|17
|GBPUSD
|-22
|BTCUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|-142
|US500
|-900
|SOLUSD
|22K
|USDJPY
|919
|GBPUSD
|-446
|BTCUSD
|15K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.85 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 7
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 7
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.19 × 16
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.38 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.38 × 8
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 121
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.50 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.67 × 137
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.83 × 4915
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
4.4K
USD
USD
1
0%
14
57%
4%
1.14
0.36
USD
USD
3%
1:500