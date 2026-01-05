SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Pips4You
Pham Dinh The

Pips4You

Pham Dinh The
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
8 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
6 (42.86%)
Best trade:
11.85 USD
Worst trade:
-14.74 USD
Gross Profit:
38.95 USD (38 347 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33.98 USD (1 799 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (12.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.41 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
4.23%
Max deposit load:
0.77%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
12 (85.71%)
Short Trades:
2 (14.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
4.87 USD
Average Loss:
-5.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-25.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.70 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.17 USD
Maximal:
26.45 USD (2.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.56% (26.10 USD)
By Equity:
0.12% (5.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 4
US500 3
SOLUSD 2
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 2
BTCUSD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 8
US500 -2
SOLUSD 2
USDJPY 17
GBPUSD -22
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD -142
US500 -900
SOLUSD 22K
USDJPY 919
GBPUSD -446
BTCUSD 15K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.85 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 7
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 7
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 3
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.19 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real10
0.38 × 8
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
FusionMarkets-Live
0.42 × 121
Exness-MT5Real28
0.50 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.67 × 137
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.83 × 4915
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
42 more...
No reviews
2026.01.05 13:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 13:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.05 13:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 56 days
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.