SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GeoLevel
Yaqoub Yousef

GeoLevel

Yaqoub Yousef
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 33%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
144
Profit Trades:
132 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
12 (8.33%)
Best trade:
38.23 USD
Worst trade:
-6.35 USD
Gross Profit:
286.17 USD (29 369 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33.48 USD (3 312 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
83 (153.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.98 USD (83)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
14 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
19.27
Long Trades:
121 (84.03%)
Short Trades:
23 (15.97%)
Profit Factor:
8.55
Expected Payoff:
1.75 USD
Average Profit:
2.17 USD
Average Loss:
-2.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-10.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.05 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
33.13%
Annual Forecast:
401.94%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.11 USD (1.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.95% (13.11 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.a 127
EURUSD.a 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.a 247
EURUSD.a 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.a 25K
EURUSD.a 776
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.23 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 83
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

🚀 GeoLevel High-Frequency Trading System

This signal follows a proprietary Python-based algorithm designed for XAUUSD & BTCUSD.

Key Features:
✅ Momentum & Liquidity Scalping (0.8s execution).
✅ Geometric Price Analysis (Square of 9).
✅ Aggressive Recovery Mode.

⚠️ NOTE: This account is currently in a "Recovery Phase" to offset previous historical drawdown. High risk/reward ratio is expected during this phase. Subscribe only if you understand aggressive growth.
No reviews
2026.01.05 10:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 10:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 14 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register