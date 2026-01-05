- Growth
Trades:
144
Profit Trades:
132 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
12 (8.33%)
Best trade:
38.23 USD
Worst trade:
-6.35 USD
Gross Profit:
286.17 USD (29 369 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33.48 USD (3 312 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
83 (153.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.98 USD (83)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
14 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
19.27
Long Trades:
121 (84.03%)
Short Trades:
23 (15.97%)
Profit Factor:
8.55
Expected Payoff:
1.75 USD
Average Profit:
2.17 USD
Average Loss:
-2.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-10.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.05 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
33.13%
Annual Forecast:
401.94%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.11 USD (1.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.95% (13.11 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.a
|127
|EURUSD.a
|17
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.a
|247
|EURUSD.a
|6
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.a
|25K
|EURUSD.a
|776
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +38.23 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 83
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
🚀 GeoLevel High-Frequency Trading System
This signal follows a proprietary Python-based algorithm designed for XAUUSD & BTCUSD.
Key Features:
✅ Momentum & Liquidity Scalping (0.8s execution).
✅ Geometric Price Analysis (Square of 9).
✅ Aggressive Recovery Mode.
⚠️ NOTE: This account is currently in a "Recovery Phase" to offset previous historical drawdown. High risk/reward ratio is expected during this phase. Subscribe only if you understand aggressive growth.
No reviews