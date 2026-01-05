SignalsSections
Evgenij Shevchuk

SteppBay

Evgenij Shevchuk
0 reviews
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -58%
Alpari-Standard1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
45 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
27 (37.50%)
Best trade:
354.85 USD
Worst trade:
-236.97 USD
Gross Profit:
2 236.25 USD (98 475 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 188.31 USD (91 002 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (367.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
505.42 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
98.07%
Max deposit load:
153.94%
Latest trade:
13 minutes ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
33 (45.83%)
Short Trades:
39 (54.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
49.69 USD
Average Loss:
-81.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-933.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-933.73 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-88.03%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
108.74 USD
Maximal:
933.73 USD (97.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.49% (269.74 USD)
By Equity:
74.18% (738.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 72
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 48
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +354.85 USD
Worst trade: -237 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +367.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -933.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Standard1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OneF-Real
0.00 × 5
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 13
VantageFX-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic1
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real02
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge06
0.00 × 6
InstaForex-Singapore.com
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.00 × 4
IronFX-Real1
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live2
0.28 × 50
Alpari-Standard4
0.83 × 24
TradenextCapital-Live
0.83 × 6
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.85 × 47
Alpari-Standard1
0.88 × 265
Alpari-Standard2
0.90 × 243
Alpari-Standard3
0.98 × 112
AlpariUK-Classic-2
1.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.25 × 4
Alpari-ECN-New
1.31 × 546
MIC-Real.com
1.50 × 2
26 more...
Student of the Author's Strategy


No reviews
2026.01.06 02:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.06 02:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 01:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 00:14
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 22:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 21:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 15:06
High current drawdown in 70% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 10:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 12 days. This comprises 9.68% of days out of the 124 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 10:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.81% of days out of 124 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 10:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
