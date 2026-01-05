- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
45 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
27 (37.50%)
Best trade:
354.85 USD
Worst trade:
-236.97 USD
Gross Profit:
2 236.25 USD (98 475 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 188.31 USD (91 002 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (367.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
505.42 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
98.07%
Max deposit load:
153.94%
Latest trade:
13 minutes ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
33 (45.83%)
Short Trades:
39 (54.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
49.69 USD
Average Loss:
-81.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-933.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-933.73 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-88.03%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
108.74 USD
Maximal:
933.73 USD (97.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.49% (269.74 USD)
By Equity:
74.18% (738.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|72
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|48
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +354.85 USD
Worst trade: -237 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +367.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -933.73 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Standard1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OneF-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFX-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic1
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real02
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 6
|
InstaForex-Singapore.com
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.00 × 4
|
IronFX-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live2
|0.28 × 50
|
Alpari-Standard4
|0.83 × 24
|
TradenextCapital-Live
|0.83 × 6
|
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
|0.85 × 47
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.88 × 265
|
Alpari-Standard2
|0.90 × 243
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.98 × 112
|
AlpariUK-Classic-2
|1.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.25 × 4
|
Alpari-ECN-New
|1.31 × 546
|
MIC-Real.com
|1.50 × 2
Student of the Author's Strategy
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-58%
0
0
USD
USD
212
USD
USD
19
0%
72
62%
98%
1.02
0.67
USD
USD
99%
1:500