Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
17 (48.57%)
Loss Trades:
18 (51.43%)
Best trade:
193.39 USD
Worst trade:
-71.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 071.32 USD (221 762 pips)
Gross Loss:
-645.82 USD (763 971 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (443.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
443.75 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.15%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.29
Long Trades:
31 (88.57%)
Short Trades:
4 (11.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
12.16 USD
Average Profit:
63.02 USD
Average Loss:
-35.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-328.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-328.64 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
3.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
275.07 USD
Maximal:
328.84 USD (3.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.27% (328.84 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|BTCUSD
|7
|GBPJPY
|6
|ETHUSD
|5
|USDJPY
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|252
|BTCUSD
|-117
|GBPJPY
|326
|ETHUSD
|-36
|USDJPY
|59
|GBPUSD
|-58
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|16K
|BTCUSD
|-559K
|GBPJPY
|2.4K
|ETHUSD
|-1.7K
|USDJPY
|636
|GBPUSD
|-325
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
Best trade: +193.39 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +443.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -328.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
The CTA trend-following strategy was employed across six currency pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and GBPJPY. Backtesting from the early years of 2020 to 2025 showed a maximum drawdown of 17.22%, an average return of 70.58%, and a Calmar ratio of 4.09.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
5000 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
6
100%
35
48%
100%
1.65
12.16
USD
USD
3%
1:100