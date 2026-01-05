The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5 0.00 × 1 FXGT-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real5 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real10 1.90 × 10 Tickmill-Live 3.33 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5 12.50 × 4 VantageFX-Live 15.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real12 21.15 × 617 Exness-MT5Real 21.33 × 33 RoboForex-ECN 23.15 × 833 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor