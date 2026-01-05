SignalsSections
Vitalii Radchuk

Gold Way

Vitalii Radchuk
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 49%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
62 (68.13%)
Loss Trades:
29 (31.87%)
Best trade:
45.76 USD
Worst trade:
-15.19 USD
Gross Profit:
925.53 USD (93 437 pips)
Gross Loss:
-231.33 USD (21 909 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (179.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
222.32 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.08
Long Trades:
78 (85.71%)
Short Trades:
13 (14.29%)
Profit Factor:
4.00
Expected Payoff:
7.63 USD
Average Profit:
14.93 USD
Average Loss:
-7.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-43.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.59 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
39.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.49 USD
Maximal:
57.49 USD (28.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.67% (57.33 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.76 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +179.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Strategy Description: The strategy is based on trend-following logic, primarily focusing on XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies strong momentum periods to capture significant price movements.

Key Features:

  • Pure Trend Trading: No Martingale, no Grid, no high-risk recovery systems.

  • Risk Management: Every trade is monitored. We prioritize capital preservation over aggressive gains.

  • Execution: Trade duration varies from intraday to several days depending on trend strength.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (or specify your amount).

  • Account Type: ECN or Pro (low spreads are vital for Gold).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • VPS: Strongly recommended for synchronous trade execution.


No reviews
2026.01.05 07:58
