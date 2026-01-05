- Growth
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Strategy Description: The strategy is based on trend-following logic, primarily focusing on XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies strong momentum periods to capture significant price movements.
Key Features:
-
Pure Trend Trading: No Martingale, no Grid, no high-risk recovery systems.
-
Risk Management: Every trade is monitored. We prioritize capital preservation over aggressive gains.
-
Execution: Trade duration varies from intraday to several days depending on trend strength.
Recommendations for Subscribers:
-
Minimum Deposit: $500 (or specify your amount).
-
Account Type: ECN or Pro (low spreads are vital for Gold).
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
-
VPS: Strongly recommended for synchronous trade execution.