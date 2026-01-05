- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
3.32 USD
Worst trade:
-4.63 USD
Gross Profit:
15.16 USD (15 138 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.15 USD (7 139 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (8.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.52 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
21.40%
Max deposit load:
10.14%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.73
Long Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
2.53 USD
Average Loss:
-3.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.63 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.52 USD
Maximal:
4.63 USD (4.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.37% (4.63 USD)
By Equity:
4.62% (4.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US100
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US100
|8
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US100
|8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.32 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
WARNING
Subscriber accepts all execution risks when subscribing to a signal. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.
average growth 40% a month
No reviews
