Trades:
126
Profit Trades:
112 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
14 (11.11%)
Best trade:
98.85 GBP
Worst trade:
-613.54 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 100.71 GBP (292 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 256.69 GBP (328 661 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (195.42 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
195.42 GBP (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
58.68%
Latest trade:
25 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.20
Long Trades:
124 (98.41%)
Short Trades:
2 (1.59%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-1.24 GBP
Average Profit:
9.83 GBP
Average Loss:
-89.76 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-161.07 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-613.54 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
0.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
511.35 GBP
Maximal:
784.22 GBP (101.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.46% (775.51 GBP)
By Equity:
31.81% (1 861.45 GBP)
Distribution
Symbol
Deals
Sell
Buy
|#USNDAQ100
|46
|GOLD
|43
|#Japan225
|17
|WTI
|14
|#Germany40
|4
|#ChinaA50
|1
|#HongKong50
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol
Gross Profit, USD
Loss, USD
Profit, USD
|#USNDAQ100
|400
|GOLD
|-266
|#Japan225
|-550
|WTI
|198
|#Germany40
|4
|#ChinaA50
|4
|#HongKong50
|9
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol
Gross Profit, pips
Loss, pips
Profit, pips
|#USNDAQ100
|99K
|GOLD
|-16K
|#Japan225
|-141K
|WTI
|2.7K
|#Germany40
|1.3K
|#ChinaA50
|1.2K
|#HongKong50
|18K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Deposit load
Drawdown
Best trade: +98.85 GBP
Worst trade: -614 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +195.42 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.07 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
