SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Commodities and Indexes Signal
Ugochukwu Stephen Iroanusi

Commodities and Indexes Signal

Ugochukwu Stephen Iroanusi
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -2%
FxPro-MT5
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
126
Profit Trades:
112 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
14 (11.11%)
Best trade:
98.85 GBP
Worst trade:
-613.54 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 100.71 GBP (292 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 256.69 GBP (328 661 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (195.42 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
195.42 GBP (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
58.68%
Latest trade:
25 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.20
Long Trades:
124 (98.41%)
Short Trades:
2 (1.59%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-1.24 GBP
Average Profit:
9.83 GBP
Average Loss:
-89.76 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-161.07 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-613.54 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
0.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
511.35 GBP
Maximal:
784.22 GBP (101.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.46% (775.51 GBP)
By Equity:
31.81% (1 861.45 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
#USNDAQ100 46
GOLD 43
#Japan225 17
WTI 14
#Germany40 4
#ChinaA50 1
#HongKong50 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
#USNDAQ100 400
GOLD -266
#Japan225 -550
WTI 198
#Germany40 4
#ChinaA50 4
#HongKong50 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
#USNDAQ100 99K
GOLD -16K
#Japan225 -141K
WTI 2.7K
#Germany40 1.3K
#ChinaA50 1.2K
#HongKong50 18K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +98.85 GBP
Worst trade: -614 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +195.42 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.07 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FxPro-MT5
0.90 × 320
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.04 20:53
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 20:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 24 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Commodities and Indexes Signal
30 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
5.9K
GBP
10
0%
126
88%
100%
0.87
-1.24
GBP
32%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.