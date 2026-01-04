- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
94
Profit Trades:
35 (37.23%)
Loss Trades:
59 (62.77%)
Best trade:
6.38 USD
Worst trade:
-10.05 USD
Gross Profit:
85.87 USD (13 322 pips)
Gross Loss:
-111.04 USD (16 040 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (20.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.49 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
2.91%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.54
Long Trades:
91 (96.81%)
Short Trades:
3 (3.19%)
Profit Factor:
0.77
Expected Payoff:
-0.27 USD
Average Profit:
2.45 USD
Average Loss:
-1.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-42.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.27 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
11.84%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.64 USD
Maximal:
46.48 USD (59.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDJPY
|53
|AUDJPY
|39
|XAUUSD
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|-7
|XAUUSD
|-20
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDJPY
|354
|AUDJPY
|-1.1K
|XAUUSD
|-2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.38 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.27 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 11
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 19
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.31 × 78
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.37 × 209
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.39 × 119
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.58 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.63 × 381
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|1.66 × 67
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.76 × 21
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|2.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real7
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|2.26 × 27
Time Frame: H1.
Major Pairs: AUDJPY and NZDJPY with TP 1:1 and SL 1:0.4
Using Moving Average, Parabolic SAR to determine Open Position
No reviews