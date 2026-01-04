The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10 0.00 × 4 Exness-Real18 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real16 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN-2 0.00 × 11 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.00 × 7 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.00 × 1 Alpari-ECN1 0.00 × 1 Tickmill02-Live 0.00 × 3 Alpari-Pro.ECN 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 0.00 × 19 Tickmill-Live08 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live31 0.31 × 78 Axi-US03-Live 0.37 × 209 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.39 × 119 ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2 0.58 × 83 ICMarketsSC-Live12 1.00 × 2 Tickmill-Live09 1.63 × 381 RoboForex-ProCent 1.66 × 67 FusionMarkets-Live 1.76 × 21 Alpari-Pro.ECN3 2.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real7 2.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge03 2.26 × 27 17 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor