SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Komodo Dragon
Aprison

Komodo Dragon

Aprison
0 reviews
129 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
94
Profit Trades:
35 (37.23%)
Loss Trades:
59 (62.77%)
Best trade:
6.38 USD
Worst trade:
-10.05 USD
Gross Profit:
85.87 USD (13 322 pips)
Gross Loss:
-111.04 USD (16 040 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (20.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.49 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
2.91%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.54
Long Trades:
91 (96.81%)
Short Trades:
3 (3.19%)
Profit Factor:
0.77
Expected Payoff:
-0.27 USD
Average Profit:
2.45 USD
Average Loss:
-1.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-42.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.27 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
11.84%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.64 USD
Maximal:
46.48 USD (59.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDJPY 53
AUDJPY 39
XAUUSD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDJPY 2
AUDJPY -7
XAUUSD -20
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDJPY 354
AUDJPY -1.1K
XAUUSD -2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.38 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 11
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 19
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.31 × 78
Axi-US03-Live
0.37 × 209
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.39 × 119
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.58 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
1.63 × 381
RoboForex-ProCent
1.66 × 67
FusionMarkets-Live
1.76 × 21
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
2.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real7
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge03
2.26 × 27
17 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Time Frame: H1.

Major Pairs: AUDJPY and NZDJPY with TP 1:1 and SL 1:0.4

Using Moving Average, Parabolic SAR to determine Open Position

No reviews
2026.01.04 16:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 33 days. This comprises 3.68% of days out of the 897 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 16:47
80% of trades performed within 19 days. This comprises 2.12% of days out of the 897 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register