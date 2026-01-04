SignalsSections
Jeniffer Michelle Clarins Rumondor

GMPchan

Jeniffer Michelle Clarins Rumondor
0 reviews
84 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 -22%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
50 (38.75%)
Loss Trades:
79 (61.24%)
Best trade:
136.02 USD
Worst trade:
-32.41 USD
Gross Profit:
1 014.81 USD (138 792 pips)
Gross Loss:
-730.62 USD (81 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (422.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
422.76 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.93%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
87 (67.44%)
Short Trades:
42 (32.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
2.20 USD
Average Profit:
20.30 USD
Average Loss:
-9.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-318.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-318.01 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
-91.59%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.83 USD
Maximal:
319.27 USD (29.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.67% (-30.25 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 84
GBPJPY 30
EURUSD 6
NZDUSD 3
USDJPY 2
NQ100.R 2
EURCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 188
GBPJPY -4
EURUSD 21
NZDUSD -6
USDJPY 11
NQ100.R 69
EURCHF -1
GBPUSD 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
GBPJPY -644
EURUSD 1.1K
NZDUSD -119
USDJPY 1.1K
NQ100.R 35K
EURCHF -54
GBPUSD 757
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +136.02 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +422.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -318.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
306 more...
2026.01.04 13:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 62 days. This comprises 10.63% of days out of the 583 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 13:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
