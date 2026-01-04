The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PHP-LiveLiquidity1 0.00 × 4 AlSalamBank-Live 0.00 × 2 HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2 0.00 × 1 Alpari-PRO 0.00 × 1 AM-UK-Live 0.00 × 2 ForexTime-ECN-Zero 0.00 × 1 FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 2 QTrade-Classic Server 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-LiveUK 0.00 × 2 FXTG-Main Server 1 0.00 × 1 Hadwins-Global Trader 0.00 × 2 MetasGroup-Live 0.00 × 2 Deltastock-Live 0.00 × 1 CoreLiquidity-Real 1 0.00 × 4 PreciseFX-Live 0.00 × 1 InstaForex-Contest.com 0.00 × 1 CollectiveFX-LIVE1 0.00 × 1 FXNet-Real 0.00 × 1 ATCBrokers-US Live 0.00 × 4 QTrade-Server 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live03 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 ACCORDUS-Server 0.00 × 1 TradeNation-LiveBravo 0.00 × 1 306 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor