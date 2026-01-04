- Growth
How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
50 (38.75%)
Loss Trades:
79 (61.24%)
Best trade:
136.02 USD
Worst trade:
-32.41 USD
Gross Profit:
1 014.81 USD (138 792 pips)
Gross Loss:
-730.62 USD (81 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (422.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
422.76 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.93%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
87 (67.44%)
Short Trades:
42 (32.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
2.20 USD
Average Profit:
20.30 USD
Average Loss:
-9.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-318.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-318.01 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
-91.59%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.83 USD
Maximal:
319.27 USD (29.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.67% (-30.25 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|84
|GBPJPY
|30
|EURUSD
|6
|NZDUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|2
|NQ100.R
|2
|EURCHF
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|188
|GBPJPY
|-4
|EURUSD
|21
|NZDUSD
|-6
|USDJPY
|11
|NQ100.R
|69
|EURCHF
|-1
|GBPUSD
|7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|GBPJPY
|-644
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|-119
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|NQ100.R
|35K
|EURCHF
|-54
|GBPUSD
|757
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +136.02 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +422.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -318.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews