- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
143
Profit Trades:
95 (66.43%)
Loss Trades:
48 (33.57%)
Best trade:
105.45 PLN
Worst trade:
-200.56 PLN
Gross Profit:
1 006.95 PLN (12 117 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 222.51 PLN (14 017 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (64.29 PLN)
Maximal consecutive profit:
169.62 PLN (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
90 (62.94%)
Short Trades:
53 (37.06%)
Profit Factor:
0.82
Expected Payoff:
-1.51 PLN
Average Profit:
10.60 PLN
Average Loss:
-25.47 PLN
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-46.57 PLN)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-200.56 PLN (1)
Monthly growth:
1.62%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
374.34 PLN
Maximal:
475.23 PLN (11.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 PLN)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 PLN)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.
|139
|EURUSD.
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.
|-65
|EURUSD.
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.
|-2K
|EURUSD.
|104
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +105.45 PLN
Worst trade: -201 PLN
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.29 PLN
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.57 PLN
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OrbexGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Skalping Złoto
No reviews