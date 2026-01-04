SignalsSections
Andrzej Michta

Leon

Andrzej Michta
0 reviews
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
OrbexGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
143
Profit Trades:
95 (66.43%)
Loss Trades:
48 (33.57%)
Best trade:
105.45 PLN
Worst trade:
-200.56 PLN
Gross Profit:
1 006.95 PLN (12 117 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 222.51 PLN (14 017 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (64.29 PLN)
Maximal consecutive profit:
169.62 PLN (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
90 (62.94%)
Short Trades:
53 (37.06%)
Profit Factor:
0.82
Expected Payoff:
-1.51 PLN
Average Profit:
10.60 PLN
Average Loss:
-25.47 PLN
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-46.57 PLN)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-200.56 PLN (1)
Monthly growth:
1.62%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
374.34 PLN
Maximal:
475.23 PLN (11.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 PLN)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 PLN)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 139
EURUSD. 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. -65
EURUSD. 1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. -2K
EURUSD. 104
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +105.45 PLN
Worst trade: -201 PLN
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.29 PLN
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.57 PLN

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OrbexGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Skalping  Złoto
No reviews
2026.01.04 12:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.04 12:44
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
