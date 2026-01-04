- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
214
Profit Trades:
156 (72.89%)
Loss Trades:
58 (27.10%)
Best trade:
80.24 USD
Worst trade:
-133.71 USD
Gross Profit:
1 090.48 USD (111 362 pips)
Gross Loss:
-358.52 USD (35 221 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (130.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
130.28 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
97
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.47
Long Trades:
167 (78.04%)
Short Trades:
47 (21.96%)
Profit Factor:
3.04
Expected Payoff:
3.42 USD
Average Profit:
6.99 USD
Average Loss:
-6.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-10.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
104.57%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
133.71 USD (9.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.30% (133.71 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|214
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|732
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|76K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +80.24 USD
Worst trade: -134 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +130.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.58 × 451
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.37 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.64 × 29490
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
Trading using Extreme Reversion Trader - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149373
No reviews