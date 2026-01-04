SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Extreme Reversion trading Gold
Ming Ying Lee

Extreme Reversion trading Gold

Ming Ying Lee
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 105%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
214
Profit Trades:
156 (72.89%)
Loss Trades:
58 (27.10%)
Best trade:
80.24 USD
Worst trade:
-133.71 USD
Gross Profit:
1 090.48 USD (111 362 pips)
Gross Loss:
-358.52 USD (35 221 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (130.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
130.28 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
97
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.47
Long Trades:
167 (78.04%)
Short Trades:
47 (21.96%)
Profit Factor:
3.04
Expected Payoff:
3.42 USD
Average Profit:
6.99 USD
Average Loss:
-6.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-10.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
104.57%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
133.71 USD (9.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.30% (133.71 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 214
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 732
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 76K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +80.24 USD
Worst trade: -134 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +130.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
Exness-MT5Real8
1.58 × 451
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.37 × 35
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.64 × 29490
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Trading using Extreme Reversion Trader - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149373
No reviews
2026.01.04 11:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.04 11:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 11:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.04 11:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
