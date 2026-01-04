SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / TDS Algorithm LOMAN 89448 ISL
Stallon Simatauw

TDS Algorithm LOMAN 89448 ISL

Stallon Simatauw
0 reviews
193 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2022 37%
PrimeCodex-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 305
Profit Trades:
8 376 (74.09%)
Loss Trades:
2 929 (25.91%)
Best trade:
2 147.85 USD
Worst trade:
-1 714.25 USD
Gross Profit:
55 701.91 USD (1 089 858 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47 734.84 USD (987 335 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (73.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 251.67 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.99
Long Trades:
5 643 (49.92%)
Short Trades:
5 662 (50.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.70 USD
Average Profit:
6.65 USD
Average Loss:
-16.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
74 (-4 213.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 415.86 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.49%
Annual Forecast:
18.08%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 275.29 USD
Maximal:
8 079.55 USD (42.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.27% (7 552.90 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 8062
AUDCAD 785
GBPUSD 656
EURGBP 561
NZDJPY 528
USDCHF 450
AUDNZD 128
NZDCAD 110
GBPCAD 21
USDJPY 2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 10K
AUDCAD 1K
GBPUSD -1.6K
EURGBP -1.7K
NZDJPY -1.6K
USDCHF 1.2K
AUDNZD -3.9K
NZDCAD 4.1K
GBPCAD 20
USDJPY 59
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 47K
AUDCAD -29K
GBPUSD -22K
EURGBP -15K
NZDJPY -27K
USDCHF 42K
AUDNZD -2.8K
NZDCAD 16K
GBPCAD 2.1K
USDJPY 850
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 147.85 USD
Worst trade: -1 714 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 213.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PrimeCodex-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.82 × 17
Alpari-MT5
2.57 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 106
EurotradeSA-Server-1
5.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
5.05 × 21
BCS5-Real
5.38 × 358
StriforLtd-Live
6.00 × 4
Eightcap-Live
6.40 × 1922
RoboForex-Pro
6.50 × 261
FBS-Real
6.54 × 11995
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
7.75 × 332
AlfaForexRU-Real
8.43 × 7
XMGlobal-MT5 11
11.94 × 82
No reviews
2026.01.04 14:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.04 10:41
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 0.37% of days out of 1348 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 10:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
