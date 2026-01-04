The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PrimeCodex-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PrimeCodex-MT5 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 4 itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 4 PlexyTrade-Server01 0.00 × 17 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.82 × 17 Alpari-MT5 2.57 × 7 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 3.00 × 106 EurotradeSA-Server-1 5.00 × 1 VTMarkets-Live 5.05 × 21 BCS5-Real 5.38 × 358 StriforLtd-Live 6.00 × 4 Eightcap-Live 6.40 × 1922 RoboForex-Pro 6.50 × 261 FBS-Real 6.54 × 11995 ZeroMarkets-Live-1 7.75 × 332 AlfaForexRU-Real 8.43 × 7 XMGlobal-MT5 11 11.94 × 82 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor