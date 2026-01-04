- Growth
Trades:
11 305
Profit Trades:
8 376 (74.09%)
Loss Trades:
2 929 (25.91%)
Best trade:
2 147.85 USD
Worst trade:
-1 714.25 USD
Gross Profit:
55 701.91 USD (1 089 858 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47 734.84 USD (987 335 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (73.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 251.67 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.99
Long Trades:
5 643 (49.92%)
Short Trades:
5 662 (50.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.70 USD
Average Profit:
6.65 USD
Average Loss:
-16.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
74 (-4 213.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 415.86 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.49%
Annual Forecast:
18.08%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 275.29 USD
Maximal:
8 079.55 USD (42.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.27% (7 552.90 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|8062
|AUDCAD
|785
|GBPUSD
|656
|EURGBP
|561
|NZDJPY
|528
|USDCHF
|450
|AUDNZD
|128
|NZDCAD
|110
|GBPCAD
|21
|USDJPY
|2
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|10K
|AUDCAD
|1K
|GBPUSD
|-1.6K
|EURGBP
|-1.7K
|NZDJPY
|-1.6K
|USDCHF
|1.2K
|AUDNZD
|-3.9K
|NZDCAD
|4.1K
|GBPCAD
|20
|USDJPY
|59
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|47K
|AUDCAD
|-29K
|GBPUSD
|-22K
|EURGBP
|-15K
|NZDJPY
|-27K
|USDCHF
|42K
|AUDNZD
|-2.8K
|NZDCAD
|16K
|GBPCAD
|2.1K
|USDJPY
|850
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 147.85 USD
Worst trade: -1 714 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 213.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PrimeCodex-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 4
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 17
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.82 × 17
|
Alpari-MT5
|2.57 × 7
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.00 × 106
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|5.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|5.05 × 21
|
BCS5-Real
|5.38 × 358
|
StriforLtd-Live
|6.00 × 4
|
Eightcap-Live
|6.40 × 1922
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.50 × 261
|
FBS-Real
|6.54 × 11995
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|7.75 × 332
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|8.43 × 7
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|11.94 × 82
