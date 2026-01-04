- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|6
|AUS200
|1
|JP225
|1
|WTI
|1
|HK50
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|13
|AUS200
|0
|JP225
|0
|WTI
|5
|HK50
|-36
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|AUS200
|-389
|JP225
|13K
|WTI
|473
|HK50
|-27K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Capital Shield Signals
Capital protection with consistent growth
Capital Shield Signals is a professional trading signal designed for traders who seek sustained profitability, balanced risk, and disciplined capital management.
The strategy is based on swing trading, capturing meaningful market movements with a moderate frequency, avoiding overtrading and always prioritizing account stability.
🔒 Signal Philosophy
At Capital Shield Signals, capital protection comes first.
Our approach is focused on protecting the account during adverse market conditions and achieving progressive, controlled growth over time.
We do not pursue fast profits or aggressive systems. Our focus is on consistency, discipline, and long-term sustainability.
📈 Risk and Capital Management
-
Recommended minimum capital: USD 1,000
-
Risk: Balanced
-
Strategy: Swing Trading
-
Frequency: Moderate, with a focus on high-quality setups
Transparent and proportional lot scaling:
-
With USD 1,000 → 0.01 lot per position
-
For each additional USD 1,000, the position size increases by +0.01 lot
This system allows for structured growth while keeping risk aligned with account size, without overleveraging.
⚙️ Trading Methodology
-
Structured technical analysis
-
Planned entries, no impulsive trades
-
Defined Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Favorable risk/reward ratio
-
No martingale
-
No grid trading
-
No high-risk systems
Every trade follows a clear and repeatable plan.
👤 Who is this signal for?
✔ Traders who value capital protection
✔ Investors seeking stable, long-term growth
✔ Users who prefer discipline and control over unrealistic promises
❌ Not suitable for speculative or high-risk profiles.
💼 Transparency and Commitment
-
Real and verifiable statistics on MQL5
-
Management aligned with what is communicated
-
Professional and sustainable approach
The USD 30/month price reflects a serious, responsible signal designed for long-term continuity, benefiting both provider and subscriber.
🛡️ Capital Shield Signals
Discipline. Protection. Consistency.
If you are looking for a signal where capital is treated with respect and professional judgment, this is your signal.