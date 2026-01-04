SignalsSections
Alexis Potthoff

CAPITAL SHIELD SIGNALS

Alexis Potthoff
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
FPMarketsSC-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
8 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (20.00%)
Best trade:
4.73 USD
Worst trade:
-35.72 USD
Gross Profit:
18.00 USD (14 845 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35.76 USD (27 839 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (13.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.19 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
3.31%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Short Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.50
Expected Payoff:
-1.78 USD
Average Profit:
2.25 USD
Average Loss:
-17.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-35.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.72 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-8.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.95 USD
Maximal:
35.72 USD (34.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.59% (4.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 6
AUS200 1
JP225 1
WTI 1
HK50 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 13
AUS200 0
JP225 0
WTI 5
HK50 -36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.4K
AUS200 -389
JP225 13K
WTI 473
HK50 -27K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.73 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.80 × 494
OctaFX-Real
2.25 × 4
Capital Shield Signals

Capital protection with consistent growth

Capital Shield Signals is a professional trading signal designed for traders who seek sustained profitability, balanced risk, and disciplined capital management.

The strategy is based on swing trading, capturing meaningful market movements with a moderate frequency, avoiding overtrading and always prioritizing account stability.

🔒 Signal Philosophy

At Capital Shield Signals, capital protection comes first.
Our approach is focused on protecting the account during adverse market conditions and achieving progressive, controlled growth over time.

We do not pursue fast profits or aggressive systems. Our focus is on consistency, discipline, and long-term sustainability.

📈 Risk and Capital Management

  • Recommended minimum capital: USD 1,000

  • Risk: Balanced

  • Strategy: Swing Trading

  • Frequency: Moderate, with a focus on high-quality setups

Transparent and proportional lot scaling:

  • With USD 1,0000.01 lot per position

  • For each additional USD 1,000, the position size increases by +0.01 lot

This system allows for structured growth while keeping risk aligned with account size, without overleveraging.

⚙️ Trading Methodology

  • Structured technical analysis

  • Planned entries, no impulsive trades

  • Defined Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Favorable risk/reward ratio

  • No martingale

  • No grid trading

  • No high-risk systems

Every trade follows a clear and repeatable plan.

👤 Who is this signal for?

✔ Traders who value capital protection
✔ Investors seeking stable, long-term growth
✔ Users who prefer discipline and control over unrealistic promises

❌ Not suitable for speculative or high-risk profiles.

💼 Transparency and Commitment

  • Real and verifiable statistics on MQL5

  • Management aligned with what is communicated

  • Professional and sustainable approach

The USD 30/month price reflects a serious, responsible signal designed for long-term continuity, benefiting both provider and subscriber.

🛡️ Capital Shield Signals

Discipline. Protection. Consistency.

If you are looking for a signal where capital is treated with respect and professional judgment, this is your signal.


No reviews
2026.01.04 01:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 01:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
