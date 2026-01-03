SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Futures EA FINAM vara
Vladimir Mazyrin

Futures EA FINAM vara

Vladimir Mazyrin
112 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 -4%
FINAM-AO
1:1
  • Growth
  • Portfolio Value
  • Equity
  • Portfolio
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 210
Profit Trades:
480 (39.66%)
Loss Trades:
730 (60.33%)
Best trade:
52 193.00 RUB
Worst trade:
-12 214.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
820 177.35 RUB (245 469 pips)
Gross Loss:
-794 475.30 RUB (214 552 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (11 711.99 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
81 670.00 RUB (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.26
Long Trades:
560 (46.28%)
Short Trades:
650 (53.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
21.24 RUB
Average Profit:
1 708.70 RUB
Average Loss:
-1 088.32 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-34 192.01 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51 425.02 RUB (23)
Monthly growth:
-8.90%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21 395.91 RUB
Maximal:
99 478.97 RUB (26.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.07% (59 844.04 RUB)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SiH5 322
EuM4 186
EuH4 172
SiM5 146
EuZ4 105
EuZ5 86
EuU4 76
EuZ3 68
EuH6 47
SRM4 1
SiZ5 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SiH5 -689
EuM4 -789
EuH4 224
SiM5 1.1K
EuZ4 292
EuZ5 -151
EuU4 200
EuZ3 412
EuH6 -156
SRM4 16
SiZ5 4
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SiH5 9.5K
EuM4 -10K
EuH4 7K
SiM5 3K
EuZ4 7.5K
EuZ5 116
EuU4 7.6K
EuZ3 7.9K
EuH6 -2.7K
SRM4 955
SiZ5 212
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52 193.00 RUB
Worst trade: -12 214 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +11 711.99 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -34 192.01 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Алготрейдинг. Брокер Финам. Фьючерс Eu  евро-рубль.

Торговля советником Superbot (создатель Владимир Чамин (Vladimir Chamin)).

Цель по доходности 30-100% годовых.

