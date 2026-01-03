- Growth
- Portfolio Value
- Equity
- Portfolio
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 210
Profit Trades:
480 (39.66%)
Loss Trades:
730 (60.33%)
Best trade:
52 193.00 RUB
Worst trade:
-12 214.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
820 177.35 RUB (245 469 pips)
Gross Loss:
-794 475.30 RUB (214 552 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (11 711.99 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
81 670.00 RUB (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.26
Long Trades:
560 (46.28%)
Short Trades:
650 (53.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
21.24 RUB
Average Profit:
1 708.70 RUB
Average Loss:
-1 088.32 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-34 192.01 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51 425.02 RUB (23)
Monthly growth:
-8.90%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21 395.91 RUB
Maximal:
99 478.97 RUB (26.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.07% (59 844.04 RUB)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|SiH5
|322
|EuM4
|186
|EuH4
|172
|SiM5
|146
|EuZ4
|105
|EuZ5
|86
|EuU4
|76
|EuZ3
|68
|EuH6
|47
|SRM4
|1
|SiZ5
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|SiH5
|-689
|EuM4
|-789
|EuH4
|224
|SiM5
|1.1K
|EuZ4
|292
|EuZ5
|-151
|EuU4
|200
|EuZ3
|412
|EuH6
|-156
|SRM4
|16
|SiZ5
|4
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|SiH5
|9.5K
|EuM4
|-10K
|EuH4
|7K
|SiM5
|3K
|EuZ4
|7.5K
|EuZ5
|116
|EuU4
|7.6K
|EuZ3
|7.9K
|EuH6
|-2.7K
|SRM4
|955
|SiZ5
|212
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +52 193.00 RUB
Worst trade: -12 214 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +11 711.99 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -34 192.01 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Алготрейдинг. Брокер Финам. Фьючерс Eu евро-рубль.
Торговля советником Superbot (создатель Владимир Чамин (Vladimir Chamin)).
Цель по доходности 30-100% годовых.
No reviews