Trades:
64
Profit Trades:
13 (20.31%)
Loss Trades:
51 (79.69%)
Best trade:
139.49 USD
Worst trade:
-92.02 USD
Gross Profit:
678.22 USD (62 451 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 288.24 USD (127 780 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (132.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
277.96 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.19
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.18%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.90
Long Trades:
55 (85.94%)
Short Trades:
9 (14.06%)
Profit Factor:
0.53
Expected Payoff:
-9.53 USD
Average Profit:
52.17 USD
Average Loss:
-25.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-449.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-449.70 USD (29)
Monthly growth:
-17.03%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
674.61 USD
Maximal:
674.61 USD (33.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|62
|XAUJPY
|2
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-434
|XAUJPY
|-176
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-38K
|XAUJPY
|-27K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +139.49 USD
Worst trade: -92 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 29
Maximal consecutive profit: +132.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -449.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.58 × 451
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.37 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.64 × 29507
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
