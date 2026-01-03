SignalsSections
Cher Rui Chua

CScalp Gold

Cher Rui Chua
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -36%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
2 (16.66%)
Loss Trades:
10 (83.33%)
Best trade:
111.00 USD
Worst trade:
-121.50 USD
Gross Profit:
212.00 USD (24 900 pips)
Gross Loss:
-863.65 USD (104 700 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (111.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
111.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.63
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
15.15%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.25
Expected Payoff:
-54.30 USD
Average Profit:
106.00 USD
Average Loss:
-86.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-386.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-386.40 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-35.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
651.65 USD
Maximal:
651.65 USD (35.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.99% (651.65 USD)
By Equity:
7.72% (105.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -652
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -80K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +111.00 USD
Worst trade: -122 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -386.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 80
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.53 × 128
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
Standard account

Low spread currency pairs, primarily XAUUSD, BTCUSD

Short term trend trading

Entries and exits within minutes - trade records do not hide behind unclosed losses

Mandatory stop loss placement with risk : reward = 0.5 : 1 to 1 : 1

No reviews
2026.01.03 23:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.03 06:14
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.03 06:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.03 06:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
