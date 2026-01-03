- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
2 (16.66%)
Loss Trades:
10 (83.33%)
Best trade:
111.00 USD
Worst trade:
-121.50 USD
Gross Profit:
212.00 USD (24 900 pips)
Gross Loss:
-863.65 USD (104 700 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (111.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
111.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.63
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
15.15%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.25
Expected Payoff:
-54.30 USD
Average Profit:
106.00 USD
Average Loss:
-86.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-386.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-386.40 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-35.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
651.65 USD
Maximal:
651.65 USD (35.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.99% (651.65 USD)
By Equity:
7.72% (105.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-652
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-80K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +111.00 USD
Worst trade: -122 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -386.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.10 × 29
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.33 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.53 × 128
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|24.10 × 194
Standard account
Low spread currency pairs, primarily XAUUSD, BTCUSD
Short term trend trading
Entries and exits within minutes - trade records do not hide behind unclosed losses
Mandatory stop loss placement with risk : reward = 0.5 : 1 to 1 : 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-36%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
1
0%
12
16%
3%
0.24
-54.30
USD
USD
36%
1:400