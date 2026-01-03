SignalsSections
Minh Hau Luong

ICMarkets 6000 USD

0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 7%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
Trades:
1 109
Profit Trades:
942 (84.94%)
Loss Trades:
167 (15.06%)
Best trade:
44.03 USD
Worst trade:
-14.12 USD
Gross Profit:
898.24 USD (100 775 pips)
Gross Loss:
-451.32 USD (61 075 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (22.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.79 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.37%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
92
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.68
Long Trades:
631 (56.90%)
Short Trades:
478 (43.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
0.95 USD
Average Loss:
-2.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-38.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.26 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.55%
Annual Forecast:
18.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
38.26 USD (0.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.61% (38.26 USD)
By Equity:
2.17% (139.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 595
AUDCAD 432
NZDCAD 82
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 155
AUDCAD 233
NZDCAD 60
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 13K
AUDCAD 19K
NZDCAD 7.8K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Best trade: +44.03 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.38 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.65 × 43
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.91 × 57
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 224
Exness-Real17
1.55 × 69
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.33 × 6
Coinexx-Demo
2.50 × 2
FXCL-Main2
2.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live10
2.72 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.25 × 136
Tickmill-Live08
3.50 × 2
OrbexGlobal-Live
4.04 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.87 × 75
Longhorn-Real2
5.15 × 26
VantageInternational-Demo
5.49 × 45
Darwinex-Live
5.76 × 781
Axi-US06-Live
6.67 × 3
14 more...
