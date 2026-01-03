- Growth
Trades:
1 109
Profit Trades:
942 (84.94%)
Loss Trades:
167 (15.06%)
Best trade:
44.03 USD
Worst trade:
-14.12 USD
Gross Profit:
898.24 USD (100 775 pips)
Gross Loss:
-451.32 USD (61 075 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (22.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.79 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.37%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
92
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.68
Long Trades:
631 (56.90%)
Short Trades:
478 (43.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
0.95 USD
Average Loss:
-2.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-38.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.26 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.55%
Annual Forecast:
18.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
38.26 USD (0.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.61% (38.26 USD)
By Equity:
2.17% (139.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|595
|AUDCAD
|432
|NZDCAD
|82
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|155
|AUDCAD
|233
|NZDCAD
|60
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|13K
|AUDCAD
|19K
|NZDCAD
|7.8K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +44.03 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.38 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.65 × 43
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.76 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.91 × 57
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 224
|
Exness-Real17
|1.55 × 69
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.33 × 6
|
Coinexx-Demo
|2.50 × 2
|
FXCL-Main2
|2.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|2.67 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.72 × 29
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|3.25 × 136
|
Tickmill-Live08
|3.50 × 2
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|4.04 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.87 × 75
|
Longhorn-Real2
|5.15 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|5.49 × 45
|
Darwinex-Live
|5.76 × 781
|
Axi-US06-Live
|6.67 × 3
