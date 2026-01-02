- Growth
Trades:
518
Profit Trades:
398 (76.83%)
Loss Trades:
120 (23.17%)
Best trade:
20.74 EUR
Worst trade:
-20.21 EUR
Gross Profit:
734.22 EUR (76 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-292.94 EUR (32 194 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (18.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.18 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
9.69%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
220
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.84
Long Trades:
262 (50.58%)
Short Trades:
256 (49.42%)
Profit Factor:
2.51
Expected Payoff:
0.85 EUR
Average Profit:
1.84 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.44 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-90.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.23 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
34.89%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
91.16 EUR (11.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.09% (91.16 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|377
|EURUSD
|115
|USDCAD
|10
|XAUUSD
|3
|BRN
|3
|TF
|1
|EURUSD.m
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|FESX
|1
|USDX
|1
|YM
|1
|XRPUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|408
|EURUSD
|95
|USDCAD
|3
|XAUUSD
|3
|BRN
|-2
|TF
|0
|EURUSD.m
|0
|GBPUSD
|0
|AUDUSD
|0
|NZDUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|0
|FESX
|-1
|USDX
|0
|YM
|0
|XRPUSD
|-1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|40K
|EURUSD
|5K
|USDCAD
|558
|XAUUSD
|340
|BRN
|-21
|TF
|1
|EURUSD.m
|-2
|GBPUSD
|0
|AUDUSD
|-2
|NZDUSD
|-2
|USDCHF
|0
|FESX
|-5
|USDX
|-16
|YM
|-1
|XRPUSD
|-1.3K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
