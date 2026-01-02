SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Trend Signal
Ayla Cavusoglu Ertem

Golden Trend Signal

Ayla Cavusoglu Ertem
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 35%
LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server
1:33
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
518
Profit Trades:
398 (76.83%)
Loss Trades:
120 (23.17%)
Best trade:
20.74 EUR
Worst trade:
-20.21 EUR
Gross Profit:
734.22 EUR (76 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-292.94 EUR (32 194 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (18.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.18 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
9.69%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
220
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.84
Long Trades:
262 (50.58%)
Short Trades:
256 (49.42%)
Profit Factor:
2.51
Expected Payoff:
0.85 EUR
Average Profit:
1.84 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.44 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-90.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.23 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
34.89%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
91.16 EUR (11.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.09% (91.16 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 377
EURUSD 115
USDCAD 10
XAUUSD 3
BRN 3
TF 1
EURUSD.m 1
GBPUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
USDCHF 1
FESX 1
USDX 1
YM 1
XRPUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 408
EURUSD 95
USDCAD 3
XAUUSD 3
BRN -2
TF 0
EURUSD.m 0
GBPUSD 0
AUDUSD 0
NZDUSD 0
USDCHF 0
FESX -1
USDX 0
YM 0
XRPUSD -1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 40K
EURUSD 5K
USDCAD 558
XAUUSD 340
BRN -21
TF 1
EURUSD.m -2
GBPUSD 0
AUDUSD -2
NZDUSD -2
USDCHF 0
FESX -5
USDX -16
YM -1
XRPUSD -1.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.74 EUR
Worst trade: -20 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.80 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -90.23 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.03 00:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.03 00:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
