- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|397
|EURUSD
|115
|USDCAD
|10
|XAUUSD
|3
|BRN
|3
|TF
|1
|EURUSD.m
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|FESX
|1
|USDX
|1
|YM
|1
|XRPUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|42
|EURUSD
|95
|USDCAD
|3
|XAUUSD
|3
|BRN
|-2
|TF
|0
|EURUSD.m
|0
|GBPUSD
|0
|AUDUSD
|0
|NZDUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|0
|FESX
|-1
|USDX
|0
|YM
|0
|XRPUSD
|-1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|5K
|USDCAD
|558
|XAUUSD
|340
|BRN
|-21
|TF
|1
|EURUSD.m
|-2
|GBPUSD
|0
|AUDUSD
|-2
|NZDUSD
|-2
|USDCHF
|0
|FESX
|-5
|USDX
|-16
|YM
|-1
|XRPUSD
|-1.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Why subscribe to this Gold (XAUUSD) trading signal?
This signal is based on a fully automated trading bot specialized in XAUUSD (Gold), designed with a conservative risk approach and small position sizing.
Automated XAUUSD trading signal using conservative risk management and minimum lot size (0.01). Designed for steady growth with disciplined execution. Suitable for accounts from ~1,800 EUR. Ideal for traders looking for automated Gold trading without emotional decisions.
🔹 Key Strategy Features
-
Trades XAUUSD only (Gold)
-
Minimum lot size: 0.01
-
Focus on consistent daily profits
-
Optimized for capital protection
-
Fully automated, no emotional trading
-
Trades are executed only when market conditions are suitable
🔹 Risk & Money Management
-
Designed for accounts starting from approximately 1,800 EUR
-
No over-leveraging
-
Small lot size helps control drawdown
-
Positions are managed automatically by the algorithm
🔹 Performance Philosophy
The goal of this signal is steady and sustainable growth, not gambling or aggressive high-risk trading.
With disciplined execution, the strategy aims to generate regular profits, while keeping risk under control.
🔹 Why the Subscription Is Worth It
-
You get access to a tested Gold trading algorithm
-
Saves time – no manual analysis needed
-
Suitable for traders who prefer low stress, automated trading
-
Transparent performance via MQL5 statistics
-
Fixed monthly price: 99 EUR
🔹 Important Notes
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
-
Market conditions can change
-
Proper account size and risk settings are required
This signal is ideal for traders who value consistency, discipline, and automation over high-risk speculation.
USD
EUR
EUR