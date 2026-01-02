Why subscribe to this Gold (XAUUSD) trading signal?

This signal is based on a fully automated trading bot specialized in XAUUSD (Gold), designed with a conservative risk approach and small position sizing.





Automated XAUUSD trading signal using conservative risk management and minimum lot size (0.01). Designed for steady growth with disciplined execution. Suitable for accounts from ~1,800 EUR. Ideal for traders looking for automated Gold trading without emotional decisions.

🔹 Key Strategy Features

Trades XAUUSD only (Gold)

Minimum lot size: 0.01

Focus on consistent daily profits

Optimized for capital protection

Fully automated, no emotional trading

Trades are executed only when market conditions are suitable

🔹 Risk & Money Management

Designed for accounts starting from approximately 1,800 EUR

No over-leveraging

Small lot size helps control drawdown

Positions are managed automatically by the algorithm

🔹 Performance Philosophy

The goal of this signal is steady and sustainable growth, not gambling or aggressive high-risk trading.

With disciplined execution, the strategy aims to generate regular profits, while keeping risk under control.

🔹 Why the Subscription Is Worth It

You get access to a tested Gold trading algorithm

Saves time – no manual analysis needed

Suitable for traders who prefer low stress, automated trading

Transparent performance via MQL5 statistics

Fixed monthly price: 99 EUR

🔹 Important Notes

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Market conditions can change

Proper account size and risk settings are required

This signal is ideal for traders who value consistency, discipline, and automation over high-risk speculation.