Ayla Cavusoglu Ertem

Golden Trend Signal

Ayla Cavusoglu Ertem
0 리뷰
안정성
5
0 / 0 USD
월별 99 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 12%
LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server
1:33
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
538
이익 거래:
408 (75.83%)
손실 거래:
130 (24.16%)
최고의 거래:
20.74 EUR
최악의 거래:
-71.76 EUR
총 수익:
750.31 EUR (78 824 pips)
총 손실:
-629.56 EUR (72 890 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
17 (18.80 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
25.18 EUR (3)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
90.69%
최대 입금량:
148.59%
최근 거래:
17 분 전
주별 거래 수:
64
평균 유지 시간:
5 시간
회복 요인:
0.36
롱(주식매수):
274 (50.93%)
숏(주식차입매도):
264 (49.07%)
수익 요인:
1.19
기대수익:
0.22 EUR
평균 이익:
1.84 EUR
평균 손실:
-4.84 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-334.86 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-334.86 EUR (8)
월별 성장률:
9.82%
Algo 트레이딩:
91%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 EUR
최대한의:
334.86 EUR (35.57%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
17.56% (334.86 EUR)
자본금별:
47.37% (903.44 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 397
EURUSD 115
USDCAD 10
XAUUSD 3
BRN 3
TF 1
EURUSD.m 1
GBPUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
USDCHF 1
FESX 1
USDX 1
YM 1
XRPUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.m 42
EURUSD 95
USDCAD 3
XAUUSD 3
BRN -2
TF 0
EURUSD.m 0
GBPUSD 0
AUDUSD 0
NZDUSD 0
USDCHF 0
FESX -1
USDX 0
YM 0
XRPUSD -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.m 1.4K
EURUSD 5K
USDCAD 558
XAUUSD 340
BRN -21
TF 1
EURUSD.m -2
GBPUSD 0
AUDUSD -2
NZDUSD -2
USDCHF 0
FESX -5
USDX -16
YM -1
XRPUSD -1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +20.74 EUR
최악의 거래: -72 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 8
연속 최대 이익: +18.80 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -334.86 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Why subscribe to this Gold (XAUUSD) trading signal?

This signal is based on a fully automated trading bot specialized in XAUUSD (Gold), designed with a conservative risk approach and small position sizing.


Automated XAUUSD trading signal using conservative risk management and minimum lot size (0.01). Designed for steady growth with disciplined execution. Suitable for accounts from ~1,800 EUR. Ideal for traders looking for automated Gold trading without emotional decisions.

🔹 Key Strategy Features

  • Trades XAUUSD only (Gold)

  • Minimum lot size: 0.01

  • Focus on consistent daily profits

  • Optimized for capital protection

  • Fully automated, no emotional trading

  • Trades are executed only when market conditions are suitable

🔹 Risk & Money Management

  • Designed for accounts starting from approximately 1,800 EUR

  • No over-leveraging

  • Small lot size helps control drawdown

  • Positions are managed automatically by the algorithm

🔹 Performance Philosophy

The goal of this signal is steady and sustainable growth, not gambling or aggressive high-risk trading.
With disciplined execution, the strategy aims to generate regular profits, while keeping risk under control.

🔹 Why the Subscription Is Worth It

  • You get access to a tested Gold trading algorithm

  • Saves time – no manual analysis needed

  • Suitable for traders who prefer low stress, automated trading

  • Transparent performance via MQL5 statistics

  • Fixed monthly price: 99 EUR

🔹 Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Market conditions can change

  • Proper account size and risk settings are required

This signal is ideal for traders who value consistency, discipline, and automation over high-risk speculation.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.08 01:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 16:53
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 12:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 11:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 07:44
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 06:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 11:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 10:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 02:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 00:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 23:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.03 00:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.03 00:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Golden Trend Signal
월별 99 USD
12%
0
0
USD
1.6K
EUR
5
91%
538
75%
91%
1.19
0.22
EUR
47%
1:33
