Jhonata Alves Da Costa

JhonFX

Jhonata Alves Da Costa
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
16 (64.00%)
Loss Trades:
9 (36.00%)
Best trade:
6.26 USD
Worst trade:
-2.90 USD
Gross Profit:
16.47 USD (144 300 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.58 USD (114 117 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (1.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.05 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
5.55%
Max deposit load:
39.47%
Latest trade:
33 minutes ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
20 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
5 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
1.03 USD
Average Loss:
-1.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-7.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.27 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.16 USD
Maximal:
7.73 USD (6.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.47% (0.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 24
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 5
EURUSD 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 30K
EURUSD -17
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.26 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.49 × 275
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.50 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
1.00 × 1
XM.COM-MT5
1.38 × 13
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.67 × 9
Darwinex-Live
1.92 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.04 × 275
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.60 × 256
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.33 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
3.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.13 × 38
Tradestone-Real
5.93 × 382
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
TASS-Live
6.18 × 22
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.20 × 10
4 more...
STRATEGY: HOT VS COLD WAR

STRATEGY OVERVIEW Welcome to a signal designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term sustainability, combined with potential gains whenever trends are validated by multiple technical and fundamental indicators.

It is important to emphasize that while this account monitors technical indicators, it is 100% manually managed by a specialist. I prioritize "smooth flights," only increasing risk exposure in specific, confirmed trend scenarios, closely observing Central Bank policies, Tier-1 Bank movements, and long-term political effects. I am an experienced trader, and this signal follows a strictly conservative approach.

The strategy balances the high liquidity of EURUSD (The "Cold" War - stability) with the trend opportunities of BTCUSD (The "Hot" War - volatility), creating a diversified and professional portfolio.

CORE PRINCIPLES

  • Safety First: Rigorous risk management. Every trade has a pre-defined exit strategy.

  • No High-Risk Methods: I DO NOT use Martingale, Grid, or any "recovery" strategies that could lead to a margin call.

  • Professional Execution: Entries are based on a combination of technical analysis, price action, and trend-following filters.

SUBSCRIPTION GUIDELINES

  • Minimum Balance: $100 USD.

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher is recommended for optimal synchronization.

  • Execution: For best results, use a VPS to ensure 24/7 connectivity, especially for Bitcoin operations.

RISK WARNING Financial markets involve risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.


No reviews
2026.01.02 21:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 20:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 20:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 20:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
JhonFX
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
115
USD
2
0%
25
64%
6%
1.42
0.20
USD
0%
1:500
Copy

