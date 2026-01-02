- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|24
|EURUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|0
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|30K
|EURUSD
|-17
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
STRATEGY: HOT VS COLD WAR
STRATEGY OVERVIEW Welcome to a signal designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term sustainability, combined with potential gains whenever trends are validated by multiple technical and fundamental indicators.
It is important to emphasize that while this account monitors technical indicators, it is 100% manually managed by a specialist. I prioritize "smooth flights," only increasing risk exposure in specific, confirmed trend scenarios, closely observing Central Bank policies, Tier-1 Bank movements, and long-term political effects. I am an experienced trader, and this signal follows a strictly conservative approach.
The strategy balances the high liquidity of EURUSD (The "Cold" War - stability) with the trend opportunities of BTCUSD (The "Hot" War - volatility), creating a diversified and professional portfolio.
CORE PRINCIPLES
-
Safety First: Rigorous risk management. Every trade has a pre-defined exit strategy.
-
No High-Risk Methods: I DO NOT use Martingale, Grid, or any "recovery" strategies that could lead to a margin call.
-
Professional Execution: Entries are based on a combination of technical analysis, price action, and trend-following filters.
SUBSCRIPTION GUIDELINES
-
Minimum Balance: $100 USD.
-
Leverage: 1:500 or higher is recommended for optimal synchronization.
-
Execution: For best results, use a VPS to ensure 24/7 connectivity, especially for Bitcoin operations.
RISK WARNING Financial markets involve risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.
