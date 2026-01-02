STRATEGY: HOT VS COLD WAR

STRATEGY OVERVIEW Welcome to a signal designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and long-term sustainability, combined with potential gains whenever trends are validated by multiple technical and fundamental indicators.

It is important to emphasize that while this account monitors technical indicators, it is 100% manually managed by a specialist. I prioritize "smooth flights," only increasing risk exposure in specific, confirmed trend scenarios, closely observing Central Bank policies, Tier-1 Bank movements, and long-term political effects. I am an experienced trader, and this signal follows a strictly conservative approach.

The strategy balances the high liquidity of EURUSD (The "Cold" War - stability) with the trend opportunities of BTCUSD (The "Hot" War - volatility), creating a diversified and professional portfolio.

CORE PRINCIPLES

Safety First: Rigorous risk management. Every trade has a pre-defined exit strategy.

No High-Risk Methods: I DO NOT use Martingale, Grid, or any "recovery" strategies that could lead to a margin call.

Professional Execution: Entries are based on a combination of technical analysis, price action, and trend-following filters.

SUBSCRIPTION GUIDELINES

Minimum Balance: $100 USD.

Leverage: 1:500 or higher is recommended for optimal synchronization.

Execution: For best results, use a VPS to ensure 24/7 connectivity, especially for Bitcoin operations.

RISK WARNING Financial markets involve risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.



