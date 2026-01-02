- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
147
Profit Trades:
82 (55.78%)
Loss Trades:
65 (44.22%)
Best trade:
31 262.48 RUB
Worst trade:
-43 794.26 RUB
Gross Profit:
274 053.90 RUB (22 686 pips)
Gross Loss:
-209 605.86 RUB (18 898 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (17 511.47 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31 262.48 RUB (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
97.06%
Max deposit load:
84.64%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
75 (51.02%)
Short Trades:
72 (48.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
438.42 RUB
Average Profit:
3 342.12 RUB
Average Loss:
-3 224.71 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-4 156.31 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43 794.26 RUB (1)
Monthly growth:
25.88%
Annual Forecast:
314.03%
Algo trading:
65%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20 105.66 RUB
Maximal:
44 333.05 RUB (24.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.03% (23 325.68 RUB)
By Equity:
0.56% (2 116.40 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDrfd
|68
|GBPUSDrfd
|44
|AUDUSDrfd
|34
|USDCHFrfd
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDrfd
|922
|GBPUSDrfd
|493
|AUDUSDrfd
|-363
|USDCHFrfd
|15
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDrfd
|3.8K
|GBPUSDrfd
|2.2K
|AUDUSDrfd
|-2.3K
|USDCHFrfd
|89
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31 262.48 RUB
Worst trade: -43 794 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +17 511.47 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 156.31 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
378K
RUB
RUB
11
65%
147
55%
97%
1.30
438.42
RUB
RUB
20%
1:40