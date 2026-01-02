SignalsSections
Slamet Riadi

NanaCuanGlory hedge 24

Slamet Riadi
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 22%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
316
Profit Trades:
152 (48.10%)
Loss Trades:
164 (51.90%)
Best trade:
680.10 USD
Worst trade:
-143.82 USD
Gross Profit:
1 283.60 USD (36 226 pips)
Gross Loss:
-960.67 USD (58 738 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (50.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
693.93 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.85%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
274
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
194 (61.39%)
Short Trades:
122 (38.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.02 USD
Average Profit:
8.44 USD
Average Loss:
-5.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-332.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-332.38 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
22.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
371.00 USD
Maximal:
476.98 USD (29.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.70% (476.98 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDf 315
AUDUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDf 323
AUDUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDf -22K
AUDUSD -26
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +680.10 USD
Worst trade: -144 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -332.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.02 11:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 11:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
