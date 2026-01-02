- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
750
Profit Trades:
538 (71.73%)
Loss Trades:
212 (28.27%)
Best trade:
26 228.70 USD
Worst trade:
-18 016.45 USD
Gross Profit:
186 851.83 USD (115 478 pips)
Gross Loss:
-121 289.68 USD (140 475 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (903.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29 864.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.05%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
392 (52.27%)
Short Trades:
358 (47.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
87.42 USD
Average Profit:
347.31 USD
Average Loss:
-572.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-44 414.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44 414.52 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.68%
Annual Forecast:
8.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41 853.06 USD
Maximal:
44 414.52 USD (196.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.50% (44 414.52 USD)
By Equity:
0.03% (95.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|750
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|66K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-25K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26 228.70 USD
Worst trade: -18 016 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +903.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44 414.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 2
|
AAFXTrading-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 7
|
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 8
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 13
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 9
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 4
