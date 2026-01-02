SignalsSections
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 1433499 lazyPRO EURUSD

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
129 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -4%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
750
Profit Trades:
538 (71.73%)
Loss Trades:
212 (28.27%)
Best trade:
26 228.70 USD
Worst trade:
-18 016.45 USD
Gross Profit:
186 851.83 USD (115 478 pips)
Gross Loss:
-121 289.68 USD (140 475 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (903.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29 864.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.05%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
392 (52.27%)
Short Trades:
358 (47.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
87.42 USD
Average Profit:
347.31 USD
Average Loss:
-572.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-44 414.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44 414.52 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.68%
Annual Forecast:
8.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41 853.06 USD
Maximal:
44 414.52 USD (196.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.50% (44 414.52 USD)
By Equity:
0.03% (95.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 750
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 66K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -25K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26 228.70 USD
Worst trade: -18 016 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +903.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44 414.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 48
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
AAFXTrading-Live
0.00 × 6
GBEbrokers-Live
0.00 × 7
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 14
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 7
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 8
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 13
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 9
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 10
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 4
62 more...
No reviews
2026.01.02 09:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
