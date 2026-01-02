SignalsSections
Hans Juergen Mueller

NS1

Hans Juergen Mueller
0 reviews
Reliability
63 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 142%
RoboForex-Pro
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
624
Profit Trades:
556 (89.10%)
Loss Trades:
68 (10.90%)
Best trade:
930.31 EUR
Worst trade:
-982.73 EUR
Gross Profit:
19 700.64 EUR (6 660 161 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 782.53 EUR (102 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (573.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 553.26 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.04%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
11.11
Long Trades:
550 (88.14%)
Short Trades:
74 (11.86%)
Profit Factor:
2.24
Expected Payoff:
17.50 EUR
Average Profit:
35.43 EUR
Average Loss:
-129.15 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-368.47 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-982.73 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
1.23%
Annual Forecast:
14.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 EUR
Maximal:
982.73 EUR (7.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.58% (982.73 EUR)
By Equity:
58.31% (9 329.91 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 347
EURUSD 136
NVDA 114
XAGUSD 20
WTI 4
NFLX 2
NQH25 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.5K
EURUSD 2.5K
NVDA 3.3K
XAGUSD 296
WTI -113
NFLX 0
NQH25 -3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.9M
EURUSD 15K
NVDA 40K
XAGUSD 653K
WTI -103
NFLX -49
NQH25 -144
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTime-Live01
0.00 × 9
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 86
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 11
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 7
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 36
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 26
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 21
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 20
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 32
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
FortunaMarkets-Server
0.00 × 10
FXView-Live
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 5
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 9
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 7
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 3
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 2
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 4
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
No reviews
2026.01.02 04:50
High current drawdown in 58% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 04:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
