- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
624
Profit Trades:
556 (89.10%)
Loss Trades:
68 (10.90%)
Best trade:
930.31 EUR
Worst trade:
-982.73 EUR
Gross Profit:
19 700.64 EUR (6 660 161 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 782.53 EUR (102 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (573.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 553.26 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.04%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
11.11
Long Trades:
550 (88.14%)
Short Trades:
74 (11.86%)
Profit Factor:
2.24
Expected Payoff:
17.50 EUR
Average Profit:
35.43 EUR
Average Loss:
-129.15 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-368.47 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-982.73 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
1.23%
Annual Forecast:
14.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 EUR
Maximal:
982.73 EUR (7.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.58% (982.73 EUR)
By Equity:
58.31% (9 329.91 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|347
|EURUSD
|136
|NVDA
|114
|XAGUSD
|20
|WTI
|4
|NFLX
|2
|NQH25
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.5K
|EURUSD
|2.5K
|NVDA
|3.3K
|XAGUSD
|296
|WTI
|-113
|NFLX
|0
|NQH25
|-3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.9M
|EURUSD
|15K
|NVDA
|40K
|XAGUSD
|653K
|WTI
|-103
|NFLX
|-49
|NQH25
|-144
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +930.31 EUR
Worst trade: -983 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +573.29 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -368.47 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 86
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 36
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 26
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 21
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.00 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 10
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 5
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 2
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
