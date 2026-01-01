SignalsSections
Dudu Jolin

0 reviews
53 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 64%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
811
Profit Trades:
375 (46.23%)
Loss Trades:
436 (53.76%)
Best trade:
624.52 USD
Worst trade:
-154.88 USD
Gross Profit:
23 199.24 USD (883 624 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 623.03 USD (640 226 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (469.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 425.91 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.05%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.31
Long Trades:
579 (71.39%)
Short Trades:
232 (28.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
8.11 USD
Average Profit:
61.86 USD
Average Loss:
-38.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-397.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-630.58 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.30%
Annual Forecast:
64.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 296.46 USD
Maximal:
1 526.26 USD (14.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.56% (1 526.26 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 276
USDJPY 251
GBPJPY 196
XAUJPY 88
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.7K
USDJPY -529
GBPJPY -788
XAUJPY 2.2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 167K
USDJPY -23K
GBPJPY -30K
XAUJPY 130K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +624.52 USD
Worst trade: -155 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +469.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -397.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live07" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.29 × 129
Exness-Real2
0.33 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.84 × 91
ACYFX-Live
1.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.02 × 1084
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.33 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.64 × 3079
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.82 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live07
2.30 × 315
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
2.50 × 157
Exness-Real9
2.60 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.75 × 28
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
3.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.28 × 318
ICMarketsSC-Live20
3.40 × 306
19 more...
No reviews
2026.01.01 03:23
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 2.43% of days out of 371 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
