- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
811
Profit Trades:
375 (46.23%)
Loss Trades:
436 (53.76%)
Best trade:
624.52 USD
Worst trade:
-154.88 USD
Gross Profit:
23 199.24 USD (883 624 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 623.03 USD (640 226 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (469.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 425.91 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.05%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.31
Long Trades:
579 (71.39%)
Short Trades:
232 (28.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
8.11 USD
Average Profit:
61.86 USD
Average Loss:
-38.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-397.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-630.58 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.30%
Annual Forecast:
64.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 296.46 USD
Maximal:
1 526.26 USD (14.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.56% (1 526.26 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|276
|USDJPY
|251
|GBPJPY
|196
|XAUJPY
|88
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.7K
|USDJPY
|-529
|GBPJPY
|-788
|XAUJPY
|2.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|167K
|USDJPY
|-23K
|GBPJPY
|-30K
|XAUJPY
|130K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +624.52 USD
Worst trade: -155 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +469.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -397.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live07" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.29 × 129
|
Exness-Real2
|0.33 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.84 × 91
|
ACYFX-Live
|1.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.02 × 1084
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.33 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.64 × 3079
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.82 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|2.30 × 315
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
|2.50 × 157
|
Exness-Real9
|2.60 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.75 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|3.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|3.28 × 318
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|3.40 × 306
No reviews