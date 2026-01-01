- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 423
Profit Trades:
1 152 (80.95%)
Loss Trades:
271 (19.04%)
Best trade:
273.99 USD
Worst trade:
-181.93 USD
Gross Profit:
3 338.72 USD (52 941 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 970.56 USD (36 525 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (55.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
286.04 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.38%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
626 (43.99%)
Short Trades:
797 (56.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.26 USD
Average Profit:
2.90 USD
Average Loss:
-10.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-139.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-652.08 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
20.36%
Annual Forecast:
247.09%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.70 USD
Maximal:
784.73 USD (59.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.42% (791.38 USD)
By Equity:
3.24% (44.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|298
|USDCHF
|263
|USDCAD
|250
|EURCAD
|218
|AUDCAD
|115
|EURCHF
|100
|USDJPY
|50
|AUDUSD
|44
|NZDUSD
|33
|EURGBP
|19
|AUDNZD
|19
|GBPUSD
|14
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|404
|USDCHF
|450
|USDCAD
|331
|EURCAD
|-90
|AUDCAD
|164
|EURCHF
|-506
|USDJPY
|-76
|AUDUSD
|63
|NZDUSD
|6
|EURGBP
|26
|AUDNZD
|-280
|GBPUSD
|-123
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|5.9K
|USDCHF
|6.5K
|USDCAD
|7K
|EURCAD
|1.5K
|AUDCAD
|2.8K
|EURCHF
|-2.1K
|USDJPY
|-1.6K
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|NZDUSD
|519
|EURGBP
|222
|AUDNZD
|-3.1K
|GBPUSD
|-2.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +273.99 USD
Worst trade: -182 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -139.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 4
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.55 × 106
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.63 × 1263
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.71 × 7
|
RocoBroker-Ltd
|2.10 × 93
|
OctaFX-Real2
|3.00 × 4
|
Coinexx-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|6.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|7.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|7.17 × 47
6 Pairs
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
78%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
28
89%
1 423
80%
100%
1.12
0.26
USD
USD
43%
1:500