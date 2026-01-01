SignalsSections
Alireza Nourany

Noura1M

Alireza Nourany
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 78%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 423
Profit Trades:
1 152 (80.95%)
Loss Trades:
271 (19.04%)
Best trade:
273.99 USD
Worst trade:
-181.93 USD
Gross Profit:
3 338.72 USD (52 941 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 970.56 USD (36 525 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (55.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
286.04 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.38%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
626 (43.99%)
Short Trades:
797 (56.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.26 USD
Average Profit:
2.90 USD
Average Loss:
-10.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-139.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-652.08 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
20.36%
Annual Forecast:
247.09%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.70 USD
Maximal:
784.73 USD (59.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.42% (791.38 USD)
By Equity:
3.24% (44.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 298
USDCHF 263
USDCAD 250
EURCAD 218
AUDCAD 115
EURCHF 100
USDJPY 50
AUDUSD 44
NZDUSD 33
EURGBP 19
AUDNZD 19
GBPUSD 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 404
USDCHF 450
USDCAD 331
EURCAD -90
AUDCAD 164
EURCHF -506
USDJPY -76
AUDUSD 63
NZDUSD 6
EURGBP 26
AUDNZD -280
GBPUSD -123
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 5.9K
USDCHF 6.5K
USDCAD 7K
EURCAD 1.5K
AUDCAD 2.8K
EURCHF -2.1K
USDJPY -1.6K
AUDUSD 1.3K
NZDUSD 519
EURGBP 222
AUDNZD -3.1K
GBPUSD -2.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +273.99 USD
Worst trade: -182 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -139.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.55 × 106
FusionMarkets-Live
0.63 × 1263
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.71 × 7
RocoBroker-Ltd
2.10 × 93
OctaFX-Real2
3.00 × 4
Coinexx-Live
3.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
6.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
7.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
7.17 × 47
6 Pairs
No reviews
2026.01.01 23:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
