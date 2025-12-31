SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NMS567888
Liu Li Gang

NMS567888

Liu Li Gang
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 73%
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
189
Profit Trades:
126 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
63 (33.33%)
Best trade:
171.20 USD
Worst trade:
-281.70 USD
Gross Profit:
6 104.17 USD (48 238 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 809.47 USD (33 205 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (685.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
685.00 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
5.45%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.77
Long Trades:
121 (64.02%)
Short Trades:
68 (35.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
12.14 USD
Average Profit:
48.45 USD
Average Loss:
-60.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-82.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-587.80 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
18.20%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
608.62 USD (11.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.10% (608.62 USD)
By Equity:
1.95% (93.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 189
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.3K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 15K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +171.20 USD
Worst trade: -282 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +685.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.50 × 10
Tickmill-Live02
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.62 × 26
ICMarkets-Live06
0.92 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.97 × 197
Exness-Real16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.04 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.16 × 1202
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.54 × 54
Axi-US06-Live
1.56 × 16
Exness-Real14
1.86 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.25 × 1749
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.28 × 338
ICMarketsSC-Live05
3.54 × 87
BlackBullMarkets-Live
4.08 × 66
Eightcap-Real
4.73 × 33
Exness-Real2
5.32 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live32
5.61 × 142
ICMarketsSC-Live16
5.66 × 1743
FPMarkets-Live2
6.00 × 1
No reviews
2026.01.02 17:02
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.31 20:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
