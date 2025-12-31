- Growth
Trades:
189
Profit Trades:
126 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
63 (33.33%)
Best trade:
171.20 USD
Worst trade:
-281.70 USD
Gross Profit:
6 104.17 USD (48 238 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 809.47 USD (33 205 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (685.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
685.00 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
5.45%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.77
Long Trades:
121 (64.02%)
Short Trades:
68 (35.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
12.14 USD
Average Profit:
48.45 USD
Average Loss:
-60.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-82.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-587.80 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
18.20%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
608.62 USD (11.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.10% (608.62 USD)
By Equity:
1.95% (93.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|189
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.50 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.50 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.62 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.92 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.97 × 197
|
Exness-Real16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.04 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.16 × 1202
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.54 × 54
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.56 × 16
|
Exness-Real14
|1.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.25 × 1749
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.28 × 338
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|3.54 × 87
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|4.08 × 66
|
Eightcap-Real
|4.73 × 33
|
Exness-Real2
|5.32 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|5.61 × 142
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|5.66 × 1743
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|6.00 × 1
