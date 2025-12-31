SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GURU
Hasan Bassam Hasan Jouhar

GURU

Hasan Bassam Hasan Jouhar
0 reviews
Reliability
80 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 363%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
270
Profit Trades:
216 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
54 (20.00%)
Best trade:
31.27 USD
Worst trade:
-49.15 USD
Gross Profit:
1 159.86 USD (64 354 pips)
Gross Loss:
-355.34 USD (22 898 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (172.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
172.23 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
10.64
Long Trades:
136 (50.37%)
Short Trades:
134 (49.63%)
Profit Factor:
3.26
Expected Payoff:
2.98 USD
Average Profit:
5.37 USD
Average Loss:
-6.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-30.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-75.64 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.14%
Annual Forecast:
183.67%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
75.64 USD (6.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.69% (75.64 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 166
USDCAD 64
XAUUSD 40
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 630
USDCAD 102
XAUUSD 72
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 28K
USDCAD 9.2K
XAUUSD 4.2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.27 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +172.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
4.30 × 10
Xlence-Real13
8.69 × 13
A professional automated trading system on AUD/USD,
running consistently for over 3 years without a single losing cycle.

  • Strict risk management

  • Balanced trade execution to handle market volatility

  • Stable, cumulative profits

  • Ideal for hands-free copy trading

Built for consistency, not luck.


