- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
270
Profit Trades:
216 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
54 (20.00%)
Best trade:
31.27 USD
Worst trade:
-49.15 USD
Gross Profit:
1 159.86 USD (64 354 pips)
Gross Loss:
-355.34 USD (22 898 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (172.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
172.23 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
10.64
Long Trades:
136 (50.37%)
Short Trades:
134 (49.63%)
Profit Factor:
3.26
Expected Payoff:
2.98 USD
Average Profit:
5.37 USD
Average Loss:
-6.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-30.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-75.64 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.14%
Annual Forecast:
183.67%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
75.64 USD (6.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.69% (75.64 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|166
|USDCAD
|64
|XAUUSD
|40
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|630
|USDCAD
|102
|XAUUSD
|72
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|28K
|USDCAD
|9.2K
|XAUUSD
|4.2K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.27 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +172.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
A professional automated trading system on AUD/USD,
running consistently for over 3 years without a single losing cycle.
-
Strict risk management
-
Balanced trade execution to handle market volatility
-
Stable, cumulative profits
-
Ideal for hands-free copy trading
Built for consistency, not luck.
No reviews